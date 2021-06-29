UOG extends free baseball clinics into July

University of Guam is extending its high school baseball clinics for an additional three weeks, and is opening the door to new participants who'd like to get in on university-style training aimed at elevating play.

Clinics, which are held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., are free for all high school or recently graduated players. The July clinics will be held at the George Washington Baseball Field on Saturdays, starting this weekend, July 3. Organizers with UOG are urging all participants to be there for the check in at 8:45 a.m.

The two-and-a-half-hour clinics will focus on throwing, hitting and fielding with an emphasis on fun and advanced techniques.

The aim of the program, a press release from the university stated, is to work with high school athletes with the intention of exposing them to university-style practices in an effort to get them to the next level. The program offers innovative ways at training, including low-intensity high-energy training that will maximize every minute players are on the field.

The focus is in the details, the university stated, with a look at on-field and indoor training.

Players are expected to bring a bat, fielder's glove, batting gloves in addition to water, and sports towels. Bring a strong work ethic and your game face to practice, stated the press release.

"This is not a fundamentals clinic, but a college-style practice session. Great growth opportunities to build your baseball talents and improvement towards tougher higher level competition baseball," the release stated. "University baseball is a culture and flavor of its own and much different from community or recreational baseball. University baseball being more inclusive in work and life, raising the bar, personal discipline, and making new friendships."

As per COVID-19 guidelines, all participants must wear masks during non-workout times. Temperature checks and sign-in sheets are mandatory as well.