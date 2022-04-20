The Triton Men’s Basketball League playoffs opened with a roar, as two underdogs sent top seeds home with a whimper Monday evening at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

Huge upset wins by the University of Guam Tritons and the MBI Four Stars upended the opening night of playoffs. Both teams entered the evening with identical 1-9 records, sometimes posting double-digit losses to their opponents in the regular season.

But, in playoffs, records don’t matter, and the two teams took the to heart sending their respective opponents home. MBI defeated Team OG 104-98 in the opening game, and UOG wrapped up the night of upsets with a 78-74 win over Team Wu Tang.

In the opener, Team OG controlled the game early on, taking a 25-17 lead off the first quarter. Four Stars woke up late in the second, closing the gap to two at 43-41 at the half.

Off the half, Four Stars continued their run, riding May Kinareng and Rod Simina to an eight-point lead heading into the fourth,. The duo combined for 20 points to outscore UOG 33-23 for the 74-66 tag going into the final quarter.

In the fourth, Team OG pushed the tempo, but Four Stars’ Simina kept his foot on the pedal and matched the output, dropping 16 in the final period to pack up the upset and take home the win.

Simina led Four Stars with 33 points, while teammate Kinareng and Jose Ignacio added 21 apiece in the win. Alschea Grape led OG with 30 points in the loss.

Four Star will face top seed MVP Stars Wednesday evening in the late semifinal game.

In the nightcap, the UOG Tritons took advantage of a short handed Wu Tang to take home the 78-74 win. Wu Tang started the game with only seven on their roster. Team member Dana Holmes, who also coaches UOG, couldn’t suit up for Wu Tang in the playoff game. A referee ejection in the third quarter further depleted the Wu Tang bench, which the Tritons took full advantage of.

Wu Tang started the game off hot, taking a 20-13 at the end of the first and a 43-34 lead into the half. The Tritons came back in third quarter, taking advantage of a Wu Tang cold spell to take the lead at 57-54 going into the final quarter.

In the fourth, UOG kept their slim lead, ensuring the buffer remained as they matched Wu Tang bucket for bucket. With the score at 76-74, UOG capitalized off a huge steal to make the easy layup and take the four point win.

Diane' "D" Blackmon led UOG with 25 points while Nicholas Panganiun added 21 for the Tritons. Ant Manchen and Len Thompson scored 24 each for Team Wu Tang.

The Tritons move on to the semifinals on Wednesday night against the KFC Bombers (8-2) at 6:30pm in the UOG Calvo Field House.

(Daily Post Staff)