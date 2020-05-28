UOG inducts 7 into Hall of Fame

The University of Guam announced on Wednesday its seven newest inductees into the Class of 2019 Hall of Fame.

According to a news release, seven former athletes and coaches joined 15 Hall of Fame members on the Wall of Fame display at the UOG Calvo Field House.

“Triton Athletics has a decades-long history of championships and sportsmanship, made possible by many talented and dedicated athletes and coaches,” said UOG athletic director Doug Palmer. “Our Hall of Fame memorializes that history and inspires future Triton athletes to aspire to the same level of success.”

The new members, usually inducted during a reception at the Hall of Fame men’s basketball game, due to the coronavirus pandemic, were absorbed without pomp and circumstance. Formal induction will take place either in July or along with the class-of-2020 inductees in October, stated the news release.