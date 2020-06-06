With three team championships in four years, University of Guam Tritons head soccer coach Roderick Hidalgo is leaving the team. Hidalgo, who had coached UOG since 2016, has decided to step down from the program and focus on family and his work as an Okkodo High School physical education teacher and robotics coach.

“Coach Rod did an excellent job for UOG soccer, getting both (men’s and women’s) programs off the ground and leading both teams to (Guam Football Association) championships with an amazing win-loss record,” said UOG athletic director Douglas Palmer. “His coaching and leadership will be sorely missed.”

In six seasons, Hidalgo led the women to 29 wins, 11 losses, and one tie. As the men’s coach, in five seasons, he led the green-and-gold to 50 wins, 28 losses, and three ties. During his tenure, he led both teams to a Division II championship.

He did a lot to develop the individual talent in his players, Palmer said in a news release. Under Hidalgo's leadership, on three separate occasions, UOG players received the top scorer's Golden Boot Award, and two outstanding athletes were awarded the UOG Student-Athlete of the Year Award.

“My favorite years of playing soccer came under coach Hidalgo and the team he put together,” Elisha Benavente, a 2017-2019 team member, said in the news release. “I never felt like he wasn’t on my side as a coach — always fighting for me, pushing me, and believing in me,” added the two-time Golden Boot Award recipient.

One of the most memorable seasons was when the Lady Tritons played all season with no, or only one, substitute player. Even with the disadvantage, the women’s team won all of their games and worked hard from start to finish, Hidalgo said in the release.

“The experience has been a great learning opportunity for growth,” he added. “It is like going to school at the university. I look forward to the Triton Athletics program reaching its peak.”

With 30 years of coaching experience, Hidalgo’s departure, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has left a void in the Tritons athletics program and an open coaching job needing to be filled.

The women’s soccer team is being coached by Gary Larkin, but UOG is seeking the next head coach for the men’s soccer team.

Applicants are urged to send a resume, cover letter and references to palmerd@triton.uog.edu. Interviews will begin on June 15. More information can be obtained by calling 735-2862.