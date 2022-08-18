As the University of Guam continues to strive for excellence in the classroom and on the field, the Tritons are searching for a new women’s soccer head coach.

The position, a part-time job, pays $6,000.

Besides having an in-depth understanding knowledge of the game and being a terrific communicator, applicants must have an up-to-date business license in the appropriate area, follow UOG’s rules and regulations and possess current CPR, First Aid and AED training certificates.

The right candidate must be able to recruit players, teach soccer fundamentals, supervise players and coaches during practice and in all game situations, and be able to fundraise.

Applicants must send a cover letter, resume and at least three references to UOG athletic director Doug Palmer at palmerd@triton.uog.edu.

For more information, Palmer requested interested individuals call 671-735-2862.

Face-to-face interviews can begin on Aug. 22, with a new coach named as soon as a qualified candidate is identified and accepts the position.

According to the news release, UOG’s women’s soccer program has a proud history of winning championships in the Guam Football Association and hopes to return to that level of play in the near future. UOG hopes to have a team in place by the next Women’s Amateur Division season at GFA.

Potential athletic aid for women’s soccer players is possible.