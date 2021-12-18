UOG offers free baseball training

The University of Guam Tritons Athletic Department will be hosting a series of free baseball clinics, the university announced in a press release.

The clinics are geared for high school students and UOG Baseball Team members who want to brush up on their skills before the spring season gets underway. The clinics, which start today and end Thursday, will be held at George Washington High School.

Participants should be prepared to adhere to strict Department of Public Health and Social Services and UOG COVID-19 mitigation protocols, which include: providing proof of vaccination, temperature checks, on-site registration with accurate information should contact tracing be required and the wearing of face masks when not actively engaged in training.

Interested parties are asked to bring their own baseball gloves and pants, and can contact UOG head coach Role Alcantara Jr. at rokester@gmail.com or 671-747-4579. Additionally, UOG athletic director Doug Palmer can be reached to answer questions at palmerd@triton.uog.edu or 671-735-2862.