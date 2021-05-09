Sports memorabilia from the University of Guam’s past will guide the next chapter of Triton Athletics history as it decorates a newly dedicated conference room in the Calvo Field House.

Tomorrow, at 10 a.m., in a small ribbon-cutting ceremony, the public is invited to the UOG Triton Fitness Center to witness history.

The Triton Fitness Center can be accessed from the tennis court side of the Calvo Field House, with parking in the grass parking lot. The fitness room doors are in the middle of the building, marked by orange cones.

“This is another proud moment in celebrating the history of the Triton Athletics program and building excitement for its bright future,” said UOG athletic director Doug Palmer.

Interested parties unable to attend the event in person, livestream will be available on Triton Athletics Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The room, decorated with sports equipment and uniforms donated from members of Triton Athletics Hall of Fame, includes a signed football from the 1974 team and a baseball signed by Japanese professional baseball player Sadaharu Oh, who holds the world record for home runs. The ball was originally given to David Nelson, a UOG Hall of Famer who played baseball for the Tritons in 1979.

In addition to Nelson’s donation, Hall of Fame members John and Susie Borden, Christobal M. Mesa, David Nelson, Susan Rechebong Luploa and Helen Whippy, for James Whippy, made donations.