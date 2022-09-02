The University of Guam Triton Athletics and Field House Department and International Health Providers have partnered to provide free physicals for the Triton Athletics varsity sports programs.

Triton Athletics, with close to 100 student-athletes involved in collegiate sports, has eight varsity sports in 2022-23. The program requires student-athletes to have physicals to play sports at UOG and to even practice with the teams. The Lady Triton women’s basketball team opens UOG varsity athletics this semester with a game on Sept. 7, at the Calvo Field House.

Triton Athletics, in the partnership, is providing advertisement space and social media marketing opportunities for the health care provider.

Dr. Arania Adolphson, a sports medicine authority at IHP, is board-certified in family medicine and sports medicine on Guam. She completed her sports medicine training at the University of Las Vegas in 2017.

“I look forward to partnering with UOG to get their athletes ready for their athletic season," she said. "IHP is happy to provide the preseason physicals to the Tritons to prepare them for athletic success."

UOG athletic director Doug Palmer is appreciative of the support.

“This has been one of our biggest needs in the department since we restarted varsity athletics at UOG, to find a group to provide physicals for our student-athletes as well provide other medical services to our department in the future," Palmer said. "Triton Athletics and Field House can provide one of Guam’s top advertising spaces on the island with their 3,000-plus person main arena area, which hosts some of Guam’s top events during the year to include the 'Miss Saigon' musical production this Labor Day weekend as well graduations, concerts, athletic leagues and other major events."

Palmer also thanked UOG women's basketball assistant coach Jill Acda, who championed the synergistic business relationship. He called Acda a "very active businesswoman and basketball mover and shaker."