The University of Guam Tritons men’s team lost two games at the Love and Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School gym in Dededo. UOG, at 2-2, placed this out of eight teams.

In the first game, the Tritons took on MicroFriends and were defeated 57-51. Although the Tritons started strong, they were unable to keep up. Toward the end of the first half, UOG changed its strategy, but were unable to overcome a pesky MicroFriends.

Diane “D” Blackmon led UOG with 22 points and Matthew Santos chipped in with 11.

The loss sent the Tritons to the losers bracket. In the elimination round, team F.O.E. defeated UOG 54-50.

A UOG press release described the game as a close battle. In this contest, Santos, the only Triton to score in double digits, dropped in 12 points. Blackmon, with a modest offensive performance, scored 6 points.

This week, in the Tritons’ last community tournament of the season, they will compete in Take It 2 the South: Part 2, where they are scheduled to take on Just-Shoot-It at 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Talo'fo'fo' Gymnasium.

In March, the Tritons will return to the UOG Calvo Field House to start their Triton Men’s Basketball Tournament.

All UOG games are recorded and posted on the Triton Athletics' YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCDPWa8F0NGWANXS5cM50hbQ. Fans can also tune into the Triton Sports Zone video podcast to stay up to date with the latest athletics news, watch exclusive athlete interviews and learn about upcoming events and games. The podcast episodes are live at 6 p.m. every Thursday on the Triton Athletics' Facebook channel at facebook.com/UOGTritonAthletics.