In the days leading up to the 2023 Vinfast Ironman 70.3 World Championship, Guam’s Tom Schils explored Lahti, Finland, and was taken aback by the extreme beauty of the quaint towns and picturesque landscapes. But with a predicted storm about to land in Lahti, the easy-on-the-eyes scenery was about to take a turn for the worse.

Schils qualified for the World Championships in November 2022 at Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa, posting a 4 hour, 59 minutes, 38 seconds time, which earned him a top-three finish and placed him on the podium in Palawan.

Headed into Finland, Schils’ goal was to shave off time from his qualifier, but long transition times placed him above the five-hour threshold, and he finished the World Championship in 5:04:53.

“I went into this race for the experience and I had hoped to finish faster than my previous race in Puerto Princesa, Palawan,” Schils said.

“Compared to Palawan, my combined transition times were 6:16 slower and the weather conditions were the complete opposite,” he said.

In Palawan, where the weather is similar to Guam, which is where Schils trains year-round, reality met his expectations. But in Finland, his warm-weather training didn’t prepare him for the dropping, near-hypothermic temperatures.

“Where we were suffering the blistering heat during the run in Palawan. We were battling the freezing cold and rain during the ride in Finland,” Schils said. “Combined, the two races have given us some exposure to what athletes from other parts of the world deal with on a regular basis.”

Race day

When Schils woke up last Sunday, he was ready to race. And as he arrived at Lake Vesijärvi, he waited for his age group, the Male 44-49 Division, to enter the water. More than 3,000 male competitors in 11 other age divisions had already left the shores. Now it was Schils’ turn. His race was about to begin.

As expected, like clockwork, rain began to fall and the temperature dropped to the mid-50s.

“As soon as I jumped in the lake my goggles fogged up completely, which made it difficult to see the marker buoys,” Schils said. “The best I could do was to follow the trail of kicking feet and swinging arms of fellow competitors.

“Often, weather predictions are to be taken with a grain of salt. This time around, though, they were spot on.”

Schils finished the swim in 33:29, then spent 5:08 in transition, most of it flat on his back while one of the 1,500 volunteers, known as wet suit peelers, helped him prepare for the bike.

Schils described the bike portion of the race – a 56-mile stretch through villages and rolling hills – as “good fun.” But what started as pleasant quickly turned into a battle as he braved ever-decreasing temperatures, driving rain, and slippery roads.

“The weather conditions caught up with me in the second half of the ride,” Schils said. “I was shivering and my body locked up in the aero position.”

Unable to control his body, cautiously, Schils clung to his bike like a life raft and finished the ride.

“I was also not feeling comfortable speeding down the slippery, wet descents and that’s when competitors started to fly past while I was hitting the brakes,” he said. “The last part of the bike ride was a real challenge as most of my body was either shivering or stiff.”

With 57.2 miles of swim and bike behind him, Schils spent 7:58 in transition. And as the feeling began to return to his hands and feet, the initial stages of hypothermia abated, he started the 13.1-mile run.

After a 1:43:54 run, Schils finished the World Championship.

“The overall experience was wonderful,” he said. “This was a well-organized event with interesting participants and great athletes from all over the world.”

Although Schils’ finishing time and weather were not what he had hoped for, they were part of the journey – part of the adventure.

“The cold temperature certainly had an impact on our performance, but this is part of the experience that makes racing in unfamiliar locations worthwhile,” Schils said.