UOG sports programs postponed until fall

The University of Guam on Thursday said it is suspending all varsity and club sports programs until the fall semester.

The suspension, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak on Guam, takes effect immediately.

The Tritons women’s basketball team will return on Sept. 8 and compete in the six-team Lady Triton Super Basketball League. Several games will air on PBS Guam, and a final championship game takes place Oct. 7.

The Trident women’s club volleyball team will resume Oct. 6.

The men's varsity basketball team will return Oct. 27.

Men’s and women’s soccer, without a determination of which leagues they will compete in, will return to the pitch sometime in the fall.

A newly reinstated men’s baseball team, pending recruitment, is also a possibility, stated the news release.