The University of Guam squads unveiled two teams at the “Love and Basketball” tournament sponsored by MicroFriends this weekend at VSA Benavente Middle School in Dededo.

After starting their season with a tournament loss and short on players, the men’s team looked better than ever winning both games Sunday. In the tournament opener, the Tritons easily passed Team Acdavate, dropping them 64-45 behind 17 points from Diane “D” Blackmon and 14 from Ike Solomon.

The second game wasn’t as easy as they faced off against Team FOE. Team FOE took it to the Triton squad first going up 8-0. With both teams going back and forth, it was the Tritons who secured the three-point win behind 15 points from Friar all-star and graduate Matt Santos. Blackmon and Darryl Robles combined for 21 points to push the Tritons in the winner’s bracket, slated for Sunday at the Roadrunner gym.

In the coed division, the Tridents had another successful run to close out the day 2-0. The Tridents dropped the Imperials 59-43. Soloman had 21 points, while CJ Lukan and Ian Goodall contributed 10 and 12, respectively.

In the late game, the Tridents eked out the win, 55-52, against a stacked Acdavate.

Both teams duked it out for much of the game. UOG had the final edge in the second half and played tough defense to keep Acdavate at bay. Solomon again was the high point man with 12, while Kyle Gilinug and Dichem Tmetuchl dropped 11 and 6, respectively.

As the lone undefeated team in the co-ed division, they’ll await the winners from the loser’s bracket for a championship matchup next Sunday.

