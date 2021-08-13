The University of Guam Triton Athletics Department will be holding a second round of tryouts Monday to fill its rosters for baseball, women’s basketball and women's soccer. Tryouts for the three varsity sports are open to all current and incoming UOG students registered for the fanuchånan (fall) semester.

"We’re hoping to complete our team rosters to give our student-athletes the opportunity to compete at the varsity level,” said UOG athletic director Doug Palmer. “We have 10 slots open for women’s basketball, 10 slots open for women’s soccer and eight slots open for baseball.”

Casting a wide net, Palmer added, “whether they’re new to the sport or seasoned athletes, we welcome students at all levels to participate in tryouts.”

Athletic grants, with the approval of the athletic director, can be earned at the discretion and recommendation of the head coach. To help cover the cost of tuition, eligible students will have the opportunity to earn up to $2,000 each. To be eligible, current students must have a minimum 2.5 GPA. First-time freshmen must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, and transfer students must have at least a 2.5 GPA.

Also, to be eligible for play, current UOG students must be taking at least six credits and have a minimum 2.0 GPA. First-time freshmen must have at least a 2.5 GPA and transfer students must have a minimum 2.0 GPA.

All students participating in tryouts must provide proof of partial or full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of the tryout date. Prior to participating in outside competition, student-athletes must obtain an athletic physical and be fully vaccinated.

To submit COVID-19 documents and for more information, call Doug Palmer at 671-735-2862 or email palmerd@triton.uog.edu. Open registration for Fall 2021 in ongoing, and online forms and registration information can be found at uog.edu/registration or by calling 671-735-2214.