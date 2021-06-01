The University of Guam Schools Program will be hosting a five-week training session for all interested high school baseball players.

The five-week series starts June 5 and will be held for five consecutive Saturdays at 9 a.m. at the George Washington High School Baseball Field in Mangilao. The two-and-a-half-hour clinics will focus on throwing, hitting and fielding with an emphasis on fun and advanced techniques.

The aim of the program, a press release from the university stated, is to work with high school athletes with the intention of exposing them to university-style practices in an effort to get them to the next level. The program offers innovative ways at training, including low-intensity high-energy training that will maximize every minute players are on the field.

The focus is in the details, the university stated, with a detailed look at on-field and indoor training.

Players are expected to bring a bat, fielder's glove, batting gloves in addition to water, sports towels. Bring a strong work ethic and your game face to practice, stated the press release.

"This is not a fundamentals clinic, but a college-style practice session. Great growth opportunities to build your baseball talents and improvement towards tougher higher level competition baseball," the release stated. "University baseball is a culture and flavor of its own and much different from community or recreational baseball. University baseball being more inclusive in work and life, raising the bar, personal discipline, and making new friendships."

Bill Bennett, UOG baseball coach echoed the university sentiments.

"There are substantial number of potential of young baseball athletes on Guam with aptitude for baseball and high school baseball athletes can be great resource in support of the development of UOG Baseball," he said. "The Schools Program is designed to assist in attracting local high school athletes to continue to play baseball on Guam."

Baseball coaches and parents are welcome to participate and be leaders in this 5-week UOG Schools Program.

For more information, contact Bill Bennett at 671-483-6500.