With a chance for a spot in the World University 3X3 Championship in Chengdu, China at stake, the University of Guam will host a qualification tournament from 6:30 to 10 p.m. July 5, at the Calvo Field House.

The tournament will feature both men’s and women’s divisions, and participants must be currently taking classes or have been enrolled this past semester at one of the island’s colleges.

“The tournaments are only for college students who are attending colleges on Guam, and each team must be made up of students at their local college,” said UOG athletic director Doug Palmer in a news release. “The students must be attending summer school or attended during the spring semester of 2022 to play.”

Students will have to present written proof that they are attending summer school or proof that they attended college in the spring of 2022.

For the tournament to begin, a minimum of three teams in each division must register. Teams must have a minimum of three players, with a maximum of four.

The tournament must have a minimum of three teams to qualify to be reviewed by International University Sports Federation, Palmer stated.

Student-athletes from UOG, Guam Community College, Pacific Islands University and Harvest Baptist Bible College are allowed to compete in the tournament. Teams must represent their institution, so there can be a team or teams, for example, from PIU, but a team must consist of student-athletes from one college only. Each institution may contribute more than one team.

The tournament is part of UOG’s Triton Athletics membership in the FISU, UOG stated in a news release.

Although there may be berths at stake in October 2022, tournament winners are not guaranteed a spot in the World University 3X3 Championship. First, winners, will have to pass muster in a subjective selection process.

FISU Oceania will review video of the gold medal games in each country in the Oceania region and will pick the best men’s team and women’s team to represent Oceania in the World University tournament in Chengdu, Palmer stated in a news release.

“This is a great opportunity for Guam students to travel to China in the fall and take part in an international tournament made up of college students from around the world,” he said. “FISU Oceania will cover most of the cost of the trip to China.”