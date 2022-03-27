As part of its mission to host high-caliber sporting events, the University of Guam Triton Athletics and Field House Department will be playing host to the men’s and women’s national teams of the Northern Mariana Islands, UOG stated in a press release.

The six-game event, which will run from March 31-April 2, will feature NMI against UOG and several island club teams. Games kick off March 31 when the women’s national team squares up against Fuetsa at 6:30 p.m. The men’s team also will play that night, taking on the MicroFriends club team in the late game.

The experience will be a positive one for both NMI and the island teams, which includes the Andersen Air Force Base men’s and women’s teams, said UOG Athletics Director Doug Palmer.

“This was a great opportunity for some of the best and diverse basketball teams on the island of Guam to play the best team from the Northern Mariana Islands in some friendly competition here at the UOG Calvo Field House,” Palmer said. “NMI is warming up for some FIBA international competition in the next few months and we are glad to give our neighbors some games, competition and friendship."

On the women’s side, Palmer said, Fuetsa’s commitment to growing the sport made them an easy choice to represent Guam against the northern neighbors.

“(They) have played women’s basketball in the UOG leagues over the past several years and this was a great way to show our appreciation to them by giving Fuetsa an international game,” Palmer said.

Besides the Guam national teams, the Bombers – both men and women – “have been some of the best basketball teams on the island for years,” Palmer said. “The Bombers are the best examples of basketball on Guam to give the Northern Mariana Islands the best competition possible.”

Pitting NMI against the host school teams will be a good growing gauge for the Tritons – both of which boast very young squads.

“Our men’s team is very young, but is talented and should give NMI a good game,” Palmer said. “Our women’s team is building from scratch, but the ladies are getting better every game we play, so, hopefully, they will give some good competition to the NMI women’s team.”

The third team in the men’s division is the MicroFriends club.

MicroFriends "opened their community tournaments to our university teams so we could play basketball when the UOG Calvo Field House was host for the vaccine program on Guam and we could not play basketball at our home court,” Palmer said.

The number of spectators will be capped at 250. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for non-UOG students and free for UOG students, provided they are under the COVID limit.

For more information, email Doug Palmer at palmerd@triton.uog.edu or call 671-735-2862.