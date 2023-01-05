The University of Guam Tritons Athletics and Field House Department will be conducting open tryouts for UOG students next week for their eight varsity sports.

The Tritons have a busy spring of varsity athletic competition and hope that more student-athletes will come out and play for the Tritons during the semester. After the winter break, participation numbers have dropped and athletes are needed to fill the teams’ rosters.

“We always lose several players during the mid academic year break period, as some students graduate, wish to spend more time on studies, start working more or just find other interests for their time and we always need more student-athletes to play for our teams,” said Doug Palmer, UOG athletic director. “We have increased from four sports to eight sports this year and we need even more students to play.”

Eligible students must be full-time and have a minimum GPA of 2.0. Incoming freshmen must have at least a 2.5 GPA. Students will be required to get a physical before they can play in outside competitions.

“We know these tryouts are before classes start, so if you can’t make these dates, you can still come to a regular practice and tryout after classes start,” Palmer said. “But don’t wait too long, as most of our sports start in mid to late January to play, so games are just around the corner.”

For more information, contact Palmer at palmerd@triton.uog.edu or call 671-735-2862.