The University of Guam Triton Athletics Department on Saturday will premiere its newest varsity sport – women's rugby, the university stated in a press release.

“We are very excited to add one of the island’s most popular sports to our Triton Athletics lineup,” said UOG athletics director Doug Palmer. “It’s an opportunity for our talented student-athletes to be part of a team, hone their athletic abilities, earn scholarships and represent the university.”

The team will make its debut in the Lady Triton Women’s Rugby Sevens Tournament, a two-day event that will be held on UOG's athletics field behind the UOG Calvo Field House. No spectators will be allowed, but the games will be livestreamed on the Triton Athletics YouTube channel.

The three teams joining the Tritons in competition are High Performance, Hybrids and Para Todu.

Each team will play the other three teams once this Saturday, Oct. 16, followed by the semifinals, a third-place match and the championship game to take place on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The sevens tournament will feature seven players per team and each game will include two seven-minute halves.

“The short games will be fast-paced and high energy, making it fun for fans to watch as well,” Palmer said.

The team has been practicing the past month under the leadership of head coach Kayla Taguacta-Chiong, who also serves as recreational sports coordinator for the Triton Athletics Department. Taguacta-Chiong has played rugby since she was four years old, and has competed for the Guam National Women's Rugby Team in multiple international tournaments. She has also been coaching rugby for the past seven years.

“To be able to coach UOG’s first rugby team is an honor,” Taguacta-Chiong said. “It’s a big accomplishment, not only for the university, but for me as well. It’s exciting to see players from high school want to take it to the next level of play. I’m excited for what’s to come, and can’t wait to see them representing our school.”

Palmer said UOG is planning to hold at least three similar tournaments or leagues during the 2021–2022 academic year. He also said there is potential for a men’s team in the future.

The games will have a maximum of 25 individuals present to include coaches, referees and a cameraman, in accordance with the governor’s Executive Order 2021-20.

“We look forward to celebrating the start of the program in a bigger way when capacity restrictions for outdoor activities are lifted,” Palmer said.