UOG to induct 7 former athletes today at 2 p.m. PIC 1

CEREMONY SET: In this 2019 file photo, John Borden, a 2017 inductee into the UOG Hall of Fame, points to a team photo on the Wall of Fame display at the Calvo Field House. Seven more former athletes will be inducted via a virtual ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Victor Consaga

 VICTOR CONSAGA

The University of Guam will induct seven former athletes into its Triton Athletics Hall of Fame today at 2 p.m. The ceremony will take place virtually on its YouTube channel.

The ceremony can be viewed at:  

https://url.uog.edu/tritonhalloffame

The following inductees, in their respective sports, are:

Christobal M. Mesa, football; Mark Wessling, football; Patrick M. Wolff, baseball; Rhoda Santos Bamba, soccer; Tosca Lindberg, volleyball; Harold “Hank” Parker, basketball, and Frank Stotts, basketball. 

Apart from the ceremony, Douglas Palmer, UOG’s athletic director, will share school sports’ updates, highlight the program’s most-recent, major accomplishments and conduct a tour of the latest updates at the Calvo Field House.

