The University of Guam will induct seven former athletes into its Triton Athletics Hall of Fame today at 2 p.m. The ceremony will take place virtually on its YouTube channel.

The ceremony can be viewed at:

https://url.uog.edu/tritonhalloffame

The following inductees, in their respective sports, are:

Christobal M. Mesa, football; Mark Wessling, football; Patrick M. Wolff, baseball; Rhoda Santos Bamba, soccer; Tosca Lindberg, volleyball; Harold “Hank” Parker, basketball, and Frank Stotts, basketball.

Apart from the ceremony, Douglas Palmer, UOG’s athletic director, will share school sports’ updates, highlight the program’s most-recent, major accomplishments and conduct a tour of the latest updates at the Calvo Field House.