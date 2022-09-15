The Guam Amateur Baseball Association Baseball League’s opening day is one day away, and the University of Guam Tritons will open its race for the pennant against the Marlins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, at the Triple J Baseball Complex at Okkodo High School in Dededo.

The GABA Amateur Baseball League, with an eight-game regular season and single-elimination playoffs, features nine teams vying for the title.

The Tritons will also play their second game at noon on Sunday, a much-anticipated matchup against the Braves.

“We are extremely happy to be in the Guam Amateur Baseball League and the prospect of playing in another great Guam baseball association for the fall semester,” said UOG athletic director Doug Palmer. “It will give our young team a chance to develop more and learn a different brand of baseball.”

In an attempt to speed up play, GABA league games consist of seven-inning games, with a 2 1/2 hour time limit.

Recently, the Tritons, with an 8-6 record, finished the Guam Major League season. Of the 12 teams that made up the 2022 season, the Tritons finished fifth.

For this semester, the Tritons have grown their roster to 16 players, three more than last semester. At times, with the small roster, head coach Roke Alcantara and assistant coach RJ Minor had to suit up and take the field.

Now, with a full roster, UOG is ready to compete at full strength.

“We lost three players from the spring semester but picked up (an) additional six players and we have 16 players total for the fall season,” Palmer said. "We had hoped to have gotten 18 players, so we were close. Hopefully, this 16 stays together and we can add a few more in the spring when we return to our invitational tournament and the Guam Major League.”