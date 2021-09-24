Earlier this month, after two months of competition and outlasting five other teams, the University of Guam Tritons claimed the Latte Esports Valorant Summer Series 2021 championship.

In the finals, UOG secured a 2-1 victory over Rush.

“It was the drive from the players and me to really want this win,” said Will Hong, Triton Esports head coach.

The tournament, starting with a two-part, 10-round, round-robin, double-elimination format, quickly sent the top four teams into win-or-go-home elimination rounds.

UOG, in round-robin play, finished 9-1, losing only to the Kolab Koalas.

To advance to the finals, the Tritons knocked off Immunity, who had beaten the Kolab Koalas.

In the finals, both UOG and Rush reportedly experienced tension, but gave it their all.

Debating between their two strongest map picks, Haven or Ascent, the Tritons, in Match No. 1, settled on Haven. That decision, and strong play, helped UOG secure a 13-8 victory.

For the next map, Rush chose Icebox. Rush’s team captain Lance “JEHEX” Kettenacker did not hold back as he commanded his team to a quick 13-6 victory.

“On the final day of the tournament, the energy was on fire,” said An “Akursa” Truong, UOG team captain. “The atmosphere was unbelievable.”

In Match No. 3, knowing it was one of their weakest choices, the Tritons chose Bind map. The Tritons had reportedly spent extra time during practice on Bind map and were prepared to turn the weakness into a strength. Their dedication paid off as they secured the final round with a 7-3 win.

“The team did a great job throughout the whole series. We had routinely practiced together, and that was able to grow our chemistry and communications,” Truong said. “Each of the team members had put in their own time to improve and learn better ways to play the game.”