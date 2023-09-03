UOG Triton sports teams are gearing up for exciting fall competitions

The University of Guam varsity sports programs are gearing up to begin their respective leagues for the fall, according to a news release.

UOG's men’s soccer team is participating in the ongoing Guam Football Association amateur league spring season, which was delayed due to damage from Typhoon Mawar. The team is positioned at the top of the standings alongside the Sidekicks with a 7-1 record. Moving forward, the Tritons will represent the Tumon Typhoons football club in both the men’s and women’s amateur leagues as GFA has changed some of the eligibility requirements for participating teams.

The Triton men’s volleyball league will be starting Sept. 5. UOG will have two teams participating in that league. There are six teams playing in the league this season even though there was enough interest to field eight teams. Due to the gym availability, UOG is not able to accommodate that many teams this season. UOG Athletic Director Doug Palmer said, “We had so many players come out for the men’s volleyball team that we can have two varsity teams this fall. We are excited about the men’s volleyball league. We could have had eight teams this fall but just didn’t have enough playing dates during the semester for an eight-team league. But we are planning on an expanded league in the spring semester.”

On Sept. 6, the Lady Triton Super basketball league will get started with five participating teams. The Lady Bombers, representing Andersen Air Force Base, are the three-time defending champions and are currently riding a 34-game winning streak, making them the clear favorites to repeat. This season the UOG team will be represented by both current and former UOG students as there weren’t enough student-athletes available to fill the squad. Palmer explained that while UOG had to form a club team for this season, they are happy to keep the league going and provide the opportunity for the athletes to play on live TV.

“We have not been able to generate the numbers we need in our women’s basketball program over the past two semesters to support a Triton team, but, luckily, we can have a Trident team and keep the Lady Triton Super League going and, with (UOG's Global Learning & Engagement office's) donation to the league, show games on PBS Guam. No other league on the island can say they are on live TV.”

The men’s basketball team will also begin their fall season as they prepare to participate in the Micro-Friends tournament to be held at the UOG Calvo Field House from Sept. 8-10. This tournament will help the team as they look to get ready for the Triton men’s basketball league, which is set to begin Oct. 13.

The Triton men’s baseball team, fresh off a trip from Saipan where they hosted a baseball clinic and played some friendly matches, will begin their season in the Guam amateur baseball league in the near future. The Tritons hope that the experience in Saipan can push the team to a league championship this season.

The lady Triton indoor volleyball league will start Oct. 7 and the Triton women’s rugby team will be playing this fall as well, although no dates have been set.

This will be the first season that students from Guam Community College are eligible to join the UOG athletic teams. Those interested in participating are encouraged to reach out to the respective teams or Palmer.