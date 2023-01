The University of Guam Tritons' men’s basketball team defeated the Saltbacks, 59-45, in the Central Slam Tournament at the UOG Calvo Field House Friday night, improving to 2-1.

The Tritons were led by John F. Kennedy High School graduate Kirston Guzman, who scored 20 points. Teammate Logan Hopkins scored all 12 of his points in the first half, a quartet of 3-pointers, well beyond the arc.

Playoffs will continue next weekend with single-elimination knockout rounds.