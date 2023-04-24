On Saturday, at George Washington High School, the UOG Tritons and the Guam Junior National Baseball Team defeated the top two seeds in the UOG Baseball Classic.

The Tritons’ win over the Cardinals and the Junior Nationals' victory against the Braves marked the final day of round-robin play.

The Junior Nationals opened the day with a comeback, 9-6, win over the Braves. With a six-run, sixth-inning rally, the Nationals turned a three-run deficit into a three-run lead. The Braves, unable to produce a comeback in the seventh inning, left the field as rain canceled the remainder of the game.

In the top of the first inning, the Braves opened with a three-run rally, but the Junior Nationals, in their half of the inning, also scored three runs. Until the top of the fifth inning, the game remained tied, but the Braves scored two runs to take a 5-3 lead. One inning later, the Braves scored their final run.

In the day’s second game, the UOG Tritons struck for two runs in the top first inning and one run apiece in the second and third innings. The Cardinals, swinging their way back into the game, rallied for two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Demonstrating power from the plate, UOG slugged for a trio of runs in the fifth and seventh innings.

UOG walked off the field as the winners, handing the Cardinals a convincing 10-2 defeat.

For the Tritons, starting pitcher Rico Seman threw a complete game, allowing only one hit, and over the final two innings, struck out the side. Seman, after allowing a base hit in the first inning, finished with 11 strikeouts and 10 walks.

At the conclusion of round-robin play, the Tritons and Junior Nationals, with 2-0-1 records, sit atop the leaderboard. Each team’s tie came when they tied each other 5-5 last week.

But based on run differential, the Tritons clinched the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs. The Tritons, in three games, scored 29 runs while only giving up 10.