The University of Guam Tritons finished the 2022 Guam Major League 8-6 and are ready for more. After tying for fifth place among 12 teams, the Tritons have already begun searching for their stars of tomorrow.

Beginning today and tomorrow, Thursday and Friday, UOG will host tryouts at the George Washington High School baseball field in Mangilao.

The school is looking for full-time UOG student-athletes as they hope to join the Guam Amateur Baseball Association’s Fall League at the Triple J Auto baseball fields in Okkodo. According to a news release from UOG, the league will consist of 10 teams. The UOG squad expects most of its players to return and hopes to add at least five additional members to its roster.

Roke Alcantara Jr., UOG’s head coach, hopes to have a roster of 18 players or maybe a few more. Guam Amateur Baseball Association allows no more than 24 members on any one team.

The Guam Amateur Baseball Association league is scheduled to begin Labor Day weekend.

Throughout the GML season, UOG struggled to field a team. With only 10-12 members available at any one time, the Tritons forfeited many contests.

To join the team or to learn more about Tritons baseball, contact UOG athletic director Doug Palmer at palmerd@triton.uog.edu or 671-735-2862.