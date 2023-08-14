Beginning today, the University of Guam Tritons will hold tryouts for its students and Guam Community College students for 10 varsity sports for academic year 2023-2024.

The tryout schedule is as follows:

• Women’s rugby, Aug. 14-15, 4 p.m., UOG soccer/rugby field.

• Baseball, Aug. 14-15, 4 p.m., George Washington High School baseball field.

• Men’s and women’s basketball, Aug. 14-15, 7 p.m., UOG Calvo Field House.

• Men’s and women’s soccer, Aug. 16-17, 4 p.m., UOG soccer/rugby field.

• Men’s and women’s volleyball, Aug. 16-17, 7 p.m., UOG Calvo Field House.

• Men’s and women’s beach volleyball, Aug. 18, 4 p.m., Jimmy Dee's Paradise Beach Resort & Bar.

• Men’s and women’s beach volleyball, Aug. 19, 9 a.m., Jimmy Dee's Paradise Beach Resort & Bar.

The university, in a news release, stated that this is the first year that GCC students can play varsity sports at UOG.

Athletes must be full-time students at either UOG or GCC. Students must have a sports physical before they can play. GCC students must submit a copy of their class schedule and transcripts to UOG athletic director Doug Palmer.

“This is the most exciting time of the year for Triton athletics as we start to put our teams together for the upcoming seasons,” Palmer said in a news release.

It is a remarkable fall for Triton athletics, he added.

For more information, contact Palmer at 671-735-2862.