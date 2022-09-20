Coming off a win against the Marlins, the University of Guam Triton Baseball Team defeated the Braves in a Guam Amateur Baseball League game Sunday, bringing the Tritons’ record to 2-0.

UOG spotlighted pitcher Kobe Martinez who was instrumental in the team’s win. Martinez pitched all seven innings against the Braves. In a news release, UOG stated, “Martinez flirted with allowing a run all afternoon long, as the leadoff hitter in six of the seven innings he pitched reached base with no outs.”

Martinez made plays to keep opponent runners from scoring. The game ended 3-0, the Tritons having kept the Braves scoreless.

Tritons scored runs in the first, third and fourth innings. Martinez allowed five batters to hit during the seven-inning game. He struck out four and walked two batters.

Also for the Tritons, O’Neil Yobech came out as the team’s leading hitter on Sunday, going 2-for-3. Yobech scored a run and had one RBI. Jathan Muna-Barnes drove in the first run of the game.

For the Braves, Vicente Quenga picked up the loss. The Braves’ Ethaniel Cali got two hits, the team’s leading hitter. The Sunday game was the Braves’ first matchup in the league. Their loss leaves them with a record of 0-1.

Up next for UOG is a Sept. 23 game against the Cardinals. It will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Triple J Complex at Okkodo High School in Dededo.