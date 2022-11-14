It was a win-win day in the UOG Calvo Field House for the Tritons on Saturday, as the Triton Athletics and Field House department inducted five new members to its UOG Athletic Hall of Fame while the UOG Triton men’s basketball team defeated the Fourstarz in the HOF basketball game 98-80 to claim their second win of the season.

Anita Borja Enriquez, UOG senior vice president and provost, and Dean of Enrollment Management and Student Success Lawrence Camacho inducted five new members of the Athletic Hall of Fame at halftime of the basketball game. These are the five new hall of fame members:

• Robert Underwood, former president of UOG, who restarted varsity athletics with his Good to Great program. Underwood was represented by his daughter, Sophia Underwood at the ceremony.

• Jerry Tan, UOG graduate and a force behind Saipan and Northern Mariana Island’s sports.

• Larry Gamboa, former UOG graduate and employee and national level volleyball player. Gamboa was represented by his wife, Valerie Gamboa at the ceremony.

• Michelle "Shelly" Cruz Taisipic, UOG graduate and national level volleyball and basketball player.

Also the 1977 undefeated UOG football team (10-0) was inducted as the first team recipient of a UOG hall of fame spot. They won in the Guam Football League in 1977 and the team was represented by six former players, John Borden, Mark Wessling, Ron Camacho, Eddy Reyes, Peter Terlaje and Brian Rabon.

The Hall of Famers had a reception prior to the HOF basketball game and were given the chance to speak about their times at UOG and playing sports for both UOG and other national and island teams. The hall of fame induction ceremony was broadcast live on PBS Guam as part of its coverage of the Triton-KFC Men’s Basketball League.

In the hall of fame basketball game, the Tritons defeated the Fourstarz 98-80 to win their second Triton League game of the season. The Tritons were led by Logan Hopkins with 21 points followed closely by Mike Pangelinan with 20 points.

The game started closely, with UOG up 18-16 after the first quarter and the Tritons led 37-33 at halftime. But the Tritons' offense got a spark in the third quarter as Logan Hopkins scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period and UOG added 33 points for those 10 minutes. UOG moved their lead to 70-55 going into the last quarter and the Fourstarz could not get back into the game.

EJ Mori was the game-high scorer for the Fourstarz with 39 points.

The Tritons are now 2-5 in the Triton-KFC Men’s Basketball League while the Fourstarz fall to 1-6. The Tritons play the MVP Stars Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. while the Fourstarz take on the MicroFriends at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday as well.

Team OG beats MicroFriends

In the second league game Saturday, Team OG defeated the MicroFriends 89-81. Team OG got out to an early lead, 30-11 after the first quarter and led 47-33 at halftime, but the MicroFriends would not quit in the game and came within 6 points during the third quarter. MicroFriends trailed 72-63 entering the final period.

The fourth quarter was close, with the MicroFriends taking a 76-74 lead with about four minutes left in the game. Team OG, however, made a final run and led 82-76 with three minutes left and won the game.

Team OG was led by Djay Osborn and Amram Yobei with 26 points each while Ken Brozo led the MicroFriends with 19 points.

Team OG is now 5-3 in the league while the MicroFriends are 1-6.