UOG's return to baseball marked with 6-5 loss to Dodgers

TOP FORM: After a 20-year absence from baseball, the Tritons returned to the diamond Friday night as they hosted the University of Guam 70th Anniversary Celebration Tritons Baseball Invitational Paseo Baseball Stadium. Despite a strong first inning from pitcher Arren Yatar, where the Triton struck out the side, the Dodgers defeated UOG 6-5. Matt Weiss/The Guam Daily Post