Over the past several years, with scores of 5Ks, triathlons, cycling and swimming events, Guam has become one of the world’s most active community-based fitness locales. But with the coronavirus-inspired public health emergency approaching the three-month mark, competitions have ceased and people are packing on the pounds.

Amid the crisis, with social distancing mandates in check, Urban Fitness owner James Sardea and his team of instructors have come up with a creative way to get the island moving, prevent the spread of COVID-19, cater to athletes’ competitive spirit, promote healthy living and provide front-line health care workers with much-needed protective gear.

The Urban Project, Go the Distance, is a monthlong, self-driven challenge where participants must complete a set number of miles walking, running, biking or swimming.

With 100% of the proceeds to be used for purchasing protective gear for front-line workers, athletes can register with confidence, knowing that every precious dollar goes toward combating the disease.

With categories for adults and kids, registration can be made in person at Urban Fitness in Maite or online at eventbrite.com, and runs from June 15-30. The registration fee for walk is $25. The cost to participate in the swim, bike or run category is $30. Athletes who register for swim, bike and run will pay a fee of $75.

The challenge, in the adult division, which needs to be completed in July, consists of 50 miles of walking, 100 miles of running, 30 miles of swimming or 300 miles of cycling. Distances will be tracked using Strava, and the appropriate app can be downloaded free on any smartphone.

In the 17-and-under division, distances are reduced by 50%.

“All categories can be done anywhere and anytime outdoors, of course, abiding by the social distancing guidelines,” Sardea said. “This event will promote a healthy lifestyle as well as increase exposure to vitamin D.

“When you complete the walk challenge, you will receive a finishers T-shirt. In the run, bike and swim categories, you will receive a medal and a finishers T-shirt.

“If you finish the Ultimate Challenge, run, bike and swim, you will receive three medals that form the Guam seal. Lastly, whoever makes the most miles, in each category, wins the Gone-the-Distance Trophy.”

Sardea added that he is looking for sponsorship opportunities for medals, trophies, and T-shirts. He also said that monetary donations to aid in purchasing personal protective equipment are greatly appreciated.

With Guam’s tree-lined streets and welcoming waters void of competition, Sardea launched the initiative to get Guamanians back in the game.

“Some have lost energy, gained weight or have no motivation to exercise," he said. "When my clients got back in the gym on Monday, they said, 'I'm so weak, I can’t believe this.’”

Sardea, throughout the pandemic, offered free online workouts, but only the die-hard athletes participated regularly, and less-motivated fitness-minded individuals fell by the wayside.

"I was able to push, but there’s no motivation at home," Sardea said.

“They’re doing online classes, but they wanted more," he added. “They still wanted to see and feel the energy from others.

“The ones that were hardcore did it online, but a lot of people sat out.”

With competition being the catalyst for working out, the locked-up masses are losing motivation and need something to strive for. Sardea, creating a monthlong socially distanced yet challenging race, sees the event as a steppingstone to improve well-being and get people moving before social racing starts again.

“I’ve been working out, but there’s no inspiration for me to push harder,” said Sardea, one of the region’s top endurance athletes. “I miss going out into the atmosphere of racing and finishing strong."

We need a jump-start, said Sardea, recognizing that people are fearful of leaving their homes and catching the virus.

"Also, people got used to not working out, and we need this challenge to get people started," he added. “It’s time for people to get out, work out and get healthy again.”