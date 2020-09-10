Urban Fitness Guam donated more than $10,000 in personal protective equipment to the Guam Nursing Association on Sept. 5 – the culmination of a monthlong exercise fundraiser to benefit the island’s health care community on the front line of the pandemic.

“When we started Go the Distance back in June, we knew that Guam was short of PPEs,” said Urban Fitness Guam’s James Sardea. “We are now in September, all these PPEs are really needed. With all these positive cases, we are hoping that our front-liners are protected as they do their best to help everyone.”

“On behalf of the Guam Nurses Association Board and the general membership, I would like to express my deepest gratitude for the PPE donation from Urban Fitness,” said Glynis Almonte, the executive director of GNA. "Special thanks to James Sardea for contacting me about his Urban Fitness challenge project that concluded in July. His goal was to help out the community during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing PPEs to health care facilities battling the pandemic.”

A monthlong virtual challenge, Go The Distance involved more than 400 athletes from Guam, Saipan, Korea and the U.S. mainland. Funds collected were used to purchase prizes, trophies and goodie bags for the participants. The rest went to purchase disposable face masks, plastic face guards and particulate respiratory filters.

Sardea gave credit to the athletes who dedicated their time to getting fit and helping a worthy cause. He also said the success of the event was thanks in large part to his advisers – Marlyn Gumabon, April Yumol and Jeff Rios – who worked behind the scenes to ensure the event itself ran smoothly and the donations were put in the right hands.

Almonte said GNA felt “blessed that we are one of the chosen organizations to receive the PPEs.”

She said the PPEs will be distributed to the facilities most impacted by the pandemic.

“I hope the PPEs will help our front-liners provide a safer patient care,” she said. “I salute all our health care providers who go to work day in and day out to combat the spread of the virus and to heal our community.”

For Sardea, it was important to give back and for his business to be a better community partner.

“I believe that we are all human and must do something in life to change the world before you kick the bucket. Leave a mark that is good and you will never be forgotten,” he said. “This COVID-19 has taken a lot of lives that were cut short. Let’s not forget who they were and why they passed away.”

Urban Fitness will be planning a GTD event for October, which will again benefit another worthy group, he said. For now, it’s important the island continue to fight COVID-19 by building a healthier immune system.

“Fitness is a way to stay healthy and away from sickness. The healthier we are the more we fight any disease or virus,” he said. “We should help people stay in shape or get in shape during this time, especially in a lockdown.”

Along with his organizers, he thanked his sponsors for making such a large donation possible.