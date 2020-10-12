Whether you have no house or live in the White House, the coronavirus has not discriminated regarding who it infects and the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on world economies, health care systems, education and sports.

On Guam, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the filing of numerous bankruptcies, public and private schools switching to online education, and the island’s sports leagues being placed into a seemingly never-ending holding pattern.

In about a week, interscholastic sports will have been locked down for seven months, unable to resume since the public health emergency was declared in March. Dating back to last year’s fourth quarter sports, a season that was canceled when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered the island to lock down and shelter in place, interscholastic competition shows no sign of coming back to life.

On Thursday, The Guam Daily Post sent the following questions to the governor:

1. Will there be high school sports this year?

2. Do certain criteria need to be met before high school sports resumes, and what are the criteria?

3. Has Guam met the criteria for high school athletics to resume?

As of press time, answers have not been received.

Cases spike instead of footballs

While Guam is experiencing a spike in new cases, Guam Memorial Hospital is filling up and COVID-19-related deaths have risen to 59. As of this writing, Guam has 926 active coronavirus cases.

Marty Boudreau, the athletic director at George Washington High School, said before high school sports can return, the spread needs to slow down.

“Before it can happen, the number of positives on Guam has to drop," he said. “That means, everybody on Guam has to be diligent in wearing your mask and keeping your distance, and washing your hands."

National sports organization offers guidance

Physical education and competition “is essential to the physical and mental well-being of high school students across the nation to return to physical activity,” the National Federation of State High School Associations stated in a 16-page report for a safer return to interscholastic sports, titled, “Guidance for Opening up High School Athletics and Activities.”

The NFHS, the governing body that manages high school sports in the U.S., through its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, drafted a three-phase approach for returning to sports.

The proposal offers guidelines for preworkout and competition screening, gatherings, facilities cleaning, physical activity and athletic equipment, and hydration. The report also has a section dedicated to transporting athletes to and from competition.

“Schools must consider social distancing requirements when scheduling contests and events for the fall,” the report stated. “Social distancing (as required by state or local health department) will need to be maintained on buses/vans. Thus, multiple buses/vans and/or parental/guardian transportation will likely be needed.”

"I would love to see sports start up, and there are guidelines from CDC, and from the NFHS that can be followed and should be followed,” Boudreau said. “Is it going to be 100% safe? No, it’s not. Could somebody come down with corona? Yes, somebody could.”

In regard to spreading coronavirus through athletics, the NFHS report breaks down sports into three categories: Lower risk, moderate risk, and higher risk.

Lower-risk sports, to name a few, include some track and field events, swimming, cross-country - with staggered starts - and golf.

Moderate-risk athletics include basketball, volleyball, softball, soccer, and tennis.

Football and wrestling are listed as higher-risk activities.

The pandemic and fear are winning

As student-athletes remain in their homes, receiving an impersonal, socially distanced education, another season of high school athletics is about to bite the dust.

Traditionally, Guam’s high school sports season opens with the fan-favorite football, girls volleyball, golf and cross-country.

In 2020, a year that has been anything but traditional, record books remain empty as the pandemic has dominated competition.

The latest tally: Pandemic 1, Interscholastic Sports 0

“DOE is not even talking about sports,” said Boudreau, a past president of the IIAAG. “I haven’t heard anything from DOE concerning sports in a couple months, maybe.”

“I think it’s all because everybody is so afraid of the pandemic, and I understand that,” he said.

Al Garrido, the interim coordinator of the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association, told the Post that he is going to meet with Superintendent Jon Fernandez on Tuesday to discuss sports.

While high school sports on Guam have not started, in the mainland U.S., this is not the case. In many states, despite the pandemic, high school sports are underway and have been for many weeks.

All you have to do is Google "Texas high school football" and you’ll see football games in Texas are being played like COVID never existed. They’re just going about their games now, said Terry Debold, the president of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, the nonprofit organization that manages private school sports.

“We’re overplaying the precaution right now,” he said, … “I don’t doubt that there are certain segments within the population that should take better precaution.”

Protect the vulnerable, but don’t punish the healthy

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those most at risk for developing severe complications from COVID-19 suffer from cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, weakened immune system, obesity, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.

The CDC also states smokers are at a higher risk of complications.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent research center at University of Washington Medicine, places Guam at the top of the list for the following ailments: ischemic heart disease, lower respiratory infection, lung cancer, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and cirrhosis.

No one is dying due to COVID-19 as the sole cause, said Dr. Hoa Nguyen, adding, “COVID-19 causes multiple complications in patients with multiple comorbidities that resulted in their death much sooner.”

Without COVID-19, these patients could have had a longer life span, added Nguyen, the chairman of the governor's physicians advisory group.

Most states are playing ball

According to maxpreps.com, one of the nation’s most respected resources for high school athletics, football is being played in 36 states.

According to Next College Student Athlete, the nation’s leader in athlete recruitment, in all but four states and the nation’s capital - California, Maryland, Nevada, Washington state, and Washington, D.C. - high school sports continue as planned or are following an altered or delayed schedule.

The states playing their original schedules are: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah.

The states that have adopted altered or delayed schedules are: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Guam isn't ready

As much of the nation is gearing up and returning to competition, Guam isn’t even on the sidelines. But, even if Leon Guerrero lifts restrictions and allows lower- and moderate-risk high school sports to resume, Guam has a unique set of circumstances that will make it difficult to return to competition.

Citing weather as one of the factors when deciding schedules, even if high school sports were greenlighted, Debold said, there already would have been several cancellations due to rainouts.

Also, in about four weeks, setting up another hurdle to competition, the Rick Ninete Tennis Center will be closed for resurfacing.

Department of Parks and Recreation Director Roque Alcantara told The Guam Daily Post that the materials have been ordered and the job will take place as planned.

Torgun Smith, the president of the Guam National Tennis Federation, said there is no plan for the Guam National Tennis Center to host high school competition, but he has been asked to look into making the courts available.

Golf, like tennis, has a unique set of circumstances that pose problems for returning to competition. In 2019, the IIAAG played its matches at the Palm Tree Golf Course at Andersen Air Force Base, but some student-athletes and their supporters could not gain access to scheduled meets.

“This was a bit of a challenge for some of the kids going to some of the other schools because not all these kids/parents were U.S. citizens,” said Richard Sablan, the president of the Guam National Golf Federation, and father of Ivan Sablan, Father Duenas Memorial School’s No.1 golfer. “Based on my experience as a parent, from the previous three IIAAG seasons, I felt that the management of the Palm Tree Golf Course went out of their way to accommodate the high school league.

“They tried to make it as easy as possible for the players and their parents to gain entry onto the base.”

In years past, the Windward Hills Country Club, now called Wonderful Windward Hills Country Club, had hosted high school competitions but has since become overgrown with vegetation and fallen into disrepair.

Currently, the golf course is closed and listed for sale.

“Finding a partner course will, of course, be the biggest challenge," said Sablan. “I would hope that Palm Tree will again be the venue. However, if that does not pan out, I’m not really sure which of the private courses … will be willing to hold these competitions.”