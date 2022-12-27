This was a year none of us will soon forget. COVID-19 still hangs around to remind us of life's fragility and inflation has reared its ugly head the world over.

In every household, behind a keyboard or a touch screen, the answers to the world’s problems, inflation included, are left to be debated by the thousands of self-proclaimed experts we pass every day in local supermarkets. In all the chaos and uncertainty we can look to sports as our reference on how things need to be in order for us to get back on track as an island, a nation, and in the biggest picture of all, as one planet that is home to life as we know it.

Inafa'maolek

The process of playing sports, whether in an individual or team format, always points to the simplest tenant of what it means to be a human being, the need of others. Whether you are a jiujitsu athlete, a tennis player, a rugby player, a basketball player, a mixed martial artist, or an outrigger canoe paddler, you will ultimately need the assistance of others in some form or fashion in order to compete.

That may be volunteers of some sort for registrations, competitors to compete against, and referees or judges to assist with rules, scores, or regulations. When you are younger and competition is the only lens you view things through, you sometimes look at your competition in a poor light - thinking less of them as your adversary rather than understanding their importance to not only your ability to play your game, but also to your overall development as an athlete and a person.

There is currently a big problem with referee retention in my sport (football) in the U.S. mainland and I know it is something that other sports are dealing with as well. Just as we make mistakes in our households every single day, we make mistakes as athletes and coaches in training as well as in competitions.

In an earlier column, I touched on how honest critique is needed to really maximize our opportunities to learn from those mistakes we make in both sport and in life.

Referees are also prone to make mistakes. Even FIFA, with all of their investment into their video assistant referee technology, still has referee errors occur in some of the biggest matches in the world. Yet, for some reason, we as a country have decided that referees should not be given the same common courtesies we give ourselves when honest mistakes are made.

Instead, we will shout obscenities and sometimes threaten or, even worse, physically assault our neighbors because they missed a call in a Sugar and Spice league that our sisters, wives, or aunties play in. This is beyond unacceptable.

Respetu

Unfortunately, we are in a weird point in time where the Western construct of “individual rights” has grown into this odd focal point at a time when human connectivity is becoming less and less prevalent. With the comforts of streaming services, Wi-Fi and air conditioning, too many people prefer exercising their mouths over their bodies or brains, and often do so unintelligently - as they are confused about the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and what protections it actually provides them.

Sports are a great way to remind people of their confusion and Guam has always been a great community where those mistakes of comfort were rarely made because of that exact community element.

As a U.S. territory, we were always committed to observing the U.S. Constitution, even if some of those rights weren’t extended to us based on our geographic location or our limited intellect - depending on whom you asked.

That said, we have always allowed many a people to speak their mind openly or freely but we were also willing and able to remind them that actions, and words, have consequences! And in our community there was an understood standard of what was acceptable in terms of how we spoke to each other and how we acted toward one another, friend or foe. It's one thing to be brave behind a keyboard when you live three states away from someone else, it's a whole other thing when you guys are going to run into each other at the bank later! Let's all do ourselves a favor and let's remember and subsequently remind each other of what those standards were because our community culture literally depends on it.

Hågu mås

So as we move into a new year and we look back at the year past, let us learn from our mistakes through some honest and critical reflection. Let us teach our children and our athletes that mistakes are going to be made, we know that for a fact, but how we handle those mistakes will dictate our ability to improve and ultimately achieve our individual and our team goals.

When going into competition, let us be grateful for our adversaries on the day and let us use the games or matchups to test our preparation and our abilities to adapt. Last but not least, let us remember that our referees and judges are crucial to our abilities to compete and to grow and they should be treated as such. We literally need each other.

Sports and education are the great equalizers. In 2023 let's use sports to bring our community together in order to build our community up!

I have seen firsthand how incredibly gifted our local athletes are and I know how capable we can be when given the tools and the guidance necessary to take on some of the world’s best. I look forward to doing my part to help our island community grow through sports.

It’s a great way to remember how much we need each other to be successful.

And just like any legitimate goal or dream, it will never be easy but it will always be worth it! Biba Guåhan!