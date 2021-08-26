Athletes competing in school-sanctioned sports will not be affected by Friday’s announcement by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, restricting the movement of unvaccinated persons due to the spike in COVID-19.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s communications director, clarified the executive order, saying “What happens in schools is governed by the schools.”

The initial executive order stated that all persons participating in contact sports and in covered venues must be fully vaccinated. It was amended to partially vaccinated, meaning at least one shot.

With the Friday press conference and the initial guidance from Department of Public Health and Social Services, hundreds of school-aged athletes worried their seasons would come to a full stop before it even started.

On Tuesday, however, DPHSS released a new set of guidance, specifically refining the sports covered and the types of events the executive order covers. The guidance specifically cited the need for vaccine proof at the events listed, except when sanctioned by schools.

When asked why schools were exempt, Paco-San Agustin cited data-driven decision making.

“At this time, we have no data to support clusters among our student population. There have been no changes with regards to schools,” she said.

The lack of evidence of student clusters means schools should operate status quo.

“Nothing has changed with regards to schools, which Gov. Leon Guerrero mentioned last week,” she said. “There is a K-12 guidance, which has not been amended to add a vaccine mandate.”

The news that the vaccine mandate wouldn’t apply to school-sanctioned events was very much welcome with most sports kicking off their first game next week. Even football, which hasn’t hit the field since 2019, will get the opportunity to play.

The president of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, Terry Debold, said the governor’s exemption and the clarification was a testament to the mitigation measures instituted by the interscholastic leagues to keep its athletes safe.

“We have been doing this for months,” he said. “The private and public school leagues have put in extensive measures in an effort to limit the spread. … Safety is our top priority.”

Debold cited a variety of strategies the league has employed to keep its athletes safe: practicing in pods; sanitizing before and after practices; even testing athletes.

“I have full faith in what we are doing,” he said. “I’m thankful that the government recognizes the work we have put in to keep our athletes safe and competing.”

When the news first came out, Debold said, the IIAAG board took a more methodical approach, trying to understand the scope and impact on its athletes.

“I’ve said it before … whatever the government guidelines are, we will comply,” he said.

But the exemption and the further confirmation was welcome news for all stakeholders from coaches and parents to athletes and officials, Debold said.

“It’s a huge relief to our athletes that have made huge sacrifices this past year and a half,” he said.

His public school counterpart, acting coordinator Marv Linder with the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association, echoed the sentiments, reiterating the commitment to student safety.

“We will continue to adhere to the guidelines with temperature checks, social distancing, sanitizing and screening,” Linder said. “With the rise in cases on Guam, the safety of our athletes, coaches and spectators are our greatest concern.”

As long as the guidelines continue, sports are a go.

“With the support from Public Health, the Governor’s office, and our leadership at GDOE, we are scheduled to start first-quarter sports next week,” he said. “ISA will continue to support our student-athletes and do whatever we can to allow them to participate interscholastic sports.”