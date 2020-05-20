“Never give up, no matter the challenge.”

That has been Okkodo High School’s Tristan Valdes’ mantra – a beat that he marched to in sports, life and academics.

For the 17-year-old Valdes, sports was a way to get healthier as a sixth grader at F. B. Leon Guerrero Middle School.

“I was kind of chubby and I wanted to lose weight, so I joined the cross-country team,” he said. Determined and unwilling to go backward, Valdes just continued to move, joining a sport every quarter.

Along the way, Valdes developed a love for the camaraderie, the competition and the intensity of being in a sport – especially basketball.

“Basketball is my favorite sport,” he said. “I love the intensity and love of the game worldwide.”

The discipline and time management required to handle multiple sports naturally spilled over into other aspects of his life as Valdes found himself excelling in academics and athletics.

As a member of the Bulldogs, Valdes suited up for the school’s soccer, basketball and volleyball teams. On the basketball court, he evolved from a bench player his junior year into the team’s sixth man his senior season, a near deadly shooter who had a knack for putting up points, pushing his team to their best finish in four years - a second-place finish in the Guam Department of Education Island Sports Association league. He has also traveled to the Philippines and Japan to compete with the Bulldogs in international play.

In volleyball, he played varsity on a roster full of talent. The Bulldogs closed out to a fourth-place finish his junior year. Spending time in the offseason honing his game, Valdes, unfortunately, didn’t get a chance to play his fourth season of high school volleyball due to the pandemic that has currently changed life across the world.

"I enjoy the camaraderie and rivalry with teammates and other players," Valdes said, reflecting on the friendships he's made and the trips with his team – all experiences he said he enjoyed.

While sports opened doors to travel and friendships, Valdes said, competing also allowed him to be better as a student, a person and an athlete. The determination it takes to succeed and the skill it takes to juggle all the commitments allowed him to be “the best that I can be,” he said.

Armed with a sense of humor and a knack for academics, Valdes said high school has been fun, and he will miss it.

Before heading out into the real world, Valdes said, he does hope the class of 2020 will get a small send-off.

Whether it be a modified graduation ceremony or prom or senior brunch, he said, “I’m just hoping for the best.”

But his high school career is firmly in his rearview mirror, Valdes said, adding he is looking forward to his next adventure. His dreams are big, he said, including one day owning a business of his own and suiting up to play ball once again. If things don't work out, he said, he will join the military, recognizing the benefits that could be gained from a career in the military.

Valdes said he hopes to play collegiate sports, but knows it’ll be a rough road. To ensure he stays in shape, he continues to hit the gym daily and put up shots to keep his game sharp. He’s already been accepted to St. Martin’s University in Washington and was given an academic scholarship to the private school.

However, Valdes said, that decision isn't final, because he is still weighing his options.

He has several other applications to schools in Hawaii and Washington waiting, but it’s wait and see with the way the pandemic has unsettled the world, he said.