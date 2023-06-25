Over the last eight years, I’ve really invested a lot into my coaching education. While many former athletes and players, regardless of their sport, immediately jump into coaching once their playing career is done, many do so without taking much time to engage in coaching courses, believing their playing experiences are enough to prepare them.

The harsh reality is that sentiment couldn’t be further from the truth.

Yes, playing experience in one’s respective sport should give them a huge advantage once they transition to coaching, if they take the time to understand the differences between playing the sport themselves and coaching a team to be successful. It should be noted there is a huge difference between coaching individual sports versus coaching team sports.

That being said, even in individual sports there are nuances of coaching that should be learned. In sports, where there isn’t an established coaching criteria or pathway, having a mentor to guide you during your early coaching days will give you the opportunity to improve much more quickly. When entering coaching, reaching out to more experienced coaches around you will give you the opportunity to learn from their mistakes while giving you a chance to get immediate feedback on your thoughts and ideas about how to improve your athletes or teams.

Individual vs. team coaching

Coaches are absolutely crucial to helping athletes and teams reach their highest levels. Team sports, due to their complexities, are much more difficult to coach than individual sports. Getting one athlete to be successful in their respective playing arena is one thing, getting multiple players to work in sync to achieve success is a whole other ballgame.

Take a sprinter, for example. Getting them to understand the details needed to achieve the technical prowess necessary to maximize their body’s ability to get from point A to point B as efficiently and as quickly as possible is a difficult task. But that athlete can focus solely on themselves. They will need a quick reaction to the starting gun and, hopefully, their training prepares them well enough to perform better than others.

Compare that to a football coach, who has to get a whole team to work together over the course of a game. Depending on your position on the field, you can have opponents coming at you from every direction.

When we look at the success of Guam athletes and teams, it’s easy to see that, historically, we have had more success in individual sports than in team sports.

In football, we have had some success with high-quality coaches who have had the ability to properly communicate and teach the tactical aspects of the game while also having the management skills to build the proper environment and culture needed within the organization to be successful.

Basketball is another team sport that has had recent success by improving the competition within the player pool and mixing that with a coaching staff that has created a growth-mindset culture in which every player isn’t content with resting on their laurels; they are always looking for ways to get better. As the Mandalorians say, “This is the way.”

Coaches need help

As we want our players to adhere to a growth mindset, we as coaches should do the same.

I mentioned in an earlier article on my coaching journey how coaches in football must acquire 15 hours of continuing professional development every three years to maintain the validity of their coaching licenses unless they obtain a higher license in that time frame. A football association where the coaches attend their respective courses is responsible for providing that development to ensure their coaches have the opportunity to keep their licenses up to date.

But coaches can seek continuing professional development hours outside of their association, as necessary. Some of these courses are free, but most aren't. On top of that, the major coaching licenses are quite expensive to obtain and if they require travel with room and board, those expenses can become quite pricey.

If we want to afford our players the best coaches to give them the best education possible, how can we incentivize coaches to seek out more coaching education? Whose responsibility is it to provide these incentives? If coaches don’t feel that they can make a living in their respective sport, how do we expect them to spend their hard-earned money on furthering their education?

When I attend my coaching courses, I always come across the question: Does your football association or club assist you with your expenses? I always get a funny look when I let them know that no, in fact, I pay for my courses out of my own pocket.

Most of the other coaches I come across are subsidized by their clubs or associations because, in their countries, it is already understood that if you want to give your players the best chance to succeed, they need the best coaches, and the best coaches need the best education, which obviously costs money.

I have made the choice to pay for my coaching education on my own because football has always been my passion, but I understand that’s not the case for every coach as most don’t have the ability to pay for furthering their education.

Who does this affect the most? The players. And it clearly shows.

Guam's reality

As I’ve gone out to cover both high school and middle school football for both boys and girls while also being out at GFA on Saturdays during league play, the sad reality is that the standard of play is very poor.

There always are a few standout players who have managed to do the work to improve their individual technical abilities, but in a team sport, those individual abilities will only get you so far.

So how do we help those players? If the coaches don’t have a pathway for them to make a decent living doing their job, how can we expect them to be able to chase the highest levels so that they can then transfer that knowledge down to our players?

As the former U17 national team coach, I resigned after just under two years in charge of the program. I had coached a number of those boys for four years up to that point and the work I did with them clearly showed.

During December of 2021, we were beating men’s teams quite handily while playing a possession-based game that all footballers want to play. Nobody wants to defend for the majority of their games. Players want to have the ball and dictate the pace of the game and that’s what our team was doing against men as 14- and 15-year-olds.

Unfortunately, over that period of time, I was being paid a paltry $50 a session. That might be an OK rate for a babysitter who allows a kid to play on their iPad over a few hours, but I’ve accumulated my knowledge as a player over a 20-year career at the highest levels of the game.

On top of that, I pursued my coaching education on my own accord, footing the bill without any help from the football association. I thought that taking that rate over 18 months would give me the time to be a team player and show GFA my true worth as a coach.

Unfortunately, they didn’t see it that way and I made the decision to resign because I was the only coach who had the leverage to do so. Other local coaches who’ve worked for the football association have always had to just take what GFA offered because they’ve been the only place on island to get paid to coach on a year-round basis.

Until that approach on how they value our coaches is changed, we are going to see the same results from our national teams. And, as they go, the rest of the island will follow. Clubs now continue to remain grassroots at best because nobody has taken the initiative to improve their coaching outside of having a few parent volunteers from season to season.

Center on players

Moving forward, hopefully, the Guam Football Association will see the value of improving coaching pay so local coaches will have the ability to pay their bills while pursuing further coaching education. Until that day, the players will be the ones to suffer.

Coaching is so much more than showing up to the field for an hour and a half and putting on a session. If those in leadership don’t have the experience coaching or playing at the highest levels, what reference do they have to understand this truth?

Football is one of the most amazing sports in the world. It offers our kids the best education possible, the chance to travel and learn from other people and cultures.

By building up our coaching pool, we will offer our kids a better opportunity to achieve their goals of playing in college and professionally.

The players deserve better. This is the way.