VARO to host virtual 5K/2K

Falling in line with raising awareness for victims of domestic violence, the nonprofit organization Victims Advocates Reaching Out (VARO) will be hosting a virtual “2K/5K Family Run/Walk Against Domestic Violence” throughout the month of October.

October, which is also tagged as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, aims to bring to light “the reality of domestic violence, sexual assault, abuse, violent crimes, and traumatic events that happen on our small island community,” stated a release from VARO. Gov. Lou Guerrero will be hosting a virtual proclamation at 11 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Early bird registration is $20 per participant up until Friday, Oct. 8. The price will then go up to $30 per person. Log on to GuamTime.net to register. A mileage tracker will be required with competitors asked to share their miles with VARO via email. All runners will receive a run shirt upon verification of shared (via email) total miles completed. Pick up date of shirts will be announced as the event draws to a close on the @VAROGuam Facebook page.

The nonprofit is also seeking monetary and gift certificate and cards donations. The donations serve two purposes: To support the event and to allow VARO to continue to provide a safe place for victims who seek assistance from the organization.

“It is our hope that through VARO services of intervention, education, and awareness we will lessen the need for crisis intervention for future generations,” stated a release from the organization.

VARO President Judith Won Pat said hosting the virtual run will beneficial to the organization and the community at large.

"We always strive for our mission at VARO, which is to provide support and respond to victims of violent crime and trauma within our community,” she said. “We hope to encourage better physical and mental health for all while supporting our mission at the same time. The support of the community will allow VARO to house, feed, and provide necessities while they are under our care.”

VARO Vice President Louise Muña echoed the sentiments.

“Keeping with Dr. Won Pat’s encouragement of physical and mental health, I also invite residents to take part in our virtual run, especially during this unprecedented time,” Muna said. “Aside from taking preventative measures against COVID-19, physical exercise at least 30-minutes per day is another way to build up immunity against the disease.”