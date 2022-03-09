Varsity teams descend on UOG hardwood

The University of Guam Calvo Field House rolled out its men’s and women’s varsity leagues this week and the talent came out in full force.

The Triton Men’s Basketball League and the Lady Tritons Super League debuted Monday under the Triton Athletics program. Sports fans can catch live games at 6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday nights on the University of Guam campus until April 22.

The last time UOG played host to the varsity men's and women's leagues was prior to the pandemic in 2019.

“We’re glad to be hosting basketball games at the UOG Calvo Field House for the first time since the pandemic,” said UOG Athletics Director Doug Palmer. “Our basketball teams have been playing in community tournaments since January, but our players are excited to return to their home court and to have fans in the bleachers.”

In the men’s league, there are six teams competing in a 10-game regular season.

In Monday’s game, the men took center stage and the KFC Bombers took home the win over Team OG 105-77, while the MVP stars dominated 116-79.

For many of the players, it was great to see elevated competition once again. Several of the teams were stacked with national and former national players – a testament to the caliber of play expected to be seen on court.

Tonight, the University of Guam Tritons are expected to square up against Team Wu Tang while Team OG will be squaring up against the MBI Four-Stars, who are seeking their first win of the season.

The women’s teams took center stage Tuesday evening with the Lady Tritons squaring up against BallHers, a team comprised of former high school standouts. The Lady Bombers took on Fuetsa in the late game.

The women’s league features five teams playing in an eight-game regular season.

The games will be held at 6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Community members are invited to the Calvo Field House to watch the games, with a limit of 120 spectators per game. Proof of vaccination is required upon entry, and COVID safety protocols will be in place. Entry fees are $3 for adults, $2 for non-UOG students, and no charge for UOG students.

