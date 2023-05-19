A day after the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars volleyball team smashed the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship game, the league announced its All-Island team and MVP selection.

Although the Friars were awarded four of seven first team selections, St. Paul Christian School Warriors’ Glen Rui Ventura was named league MVP. With a vicious serve and elite blocking credentials, the 12th grader was the clear decision for the top honor.

Leading All-Island first team selections were FD’s Gabriel Sarmiento, outside hitter; Joseph Mafnas, middle blocker; Connor Balajadia, right setter; and Christian Lobaton, libero. Rounding out the first team, along with Ventura at right setter, were Notre Dame High School Royals’ Masato Rabago, outside hitter, and Timothy Gumataotao, middle blocker.

Also loaded with tremendous talent, the All-Island second team selections included four Eagles, two Friars and a Royal. Nestled in the Eagles' nest, the quartet of winners included outside hitters Traven Ka’ae and Brian Xia, middle blocker Calvin Laxamana, and libero Raito Atsuta. The pair of Friars given the nod were middle blocker Noah Cruz and right setter Ethan Alvarez. The Royals’ Isaac Limtiaco, at the right setter position, was also named as a member of the IIAAG second team.

As is tradition with naming players for excellence, nine student-athletes received honorable mentions, including St. John’s School Knights’ Jason Palomares, Cameron Kelley, Lucas Lee, Harry Vitale and Aidan Johnson. Harvest’s Christian Shinohara and Jack Keith, FD’s David Del Carmen, and Notre Dame’s Tshon Palomo also received honorable mentions.

With players selected and summer vacation days away, the chapter on the 2023 boys volleyball season remains open. At 7 p.m. Saturday, at Tiyan High School, the IIAAG champion Friars will take on the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association champion Titans.

For more information or to watch the Friars vs. Tiyan matchup via livestream, check out guamsportsnetwork.com.