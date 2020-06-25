Veronica Calvo has been dancing most of her life.

Now, with her days at Academy of Our Lady of Guam firmly in her past, the 17-year-old is eager to take her talents to a bigger stage.

"It has been a huge part of my life," she said, adding she hopes to pursue her dance career in Los Angeles with the intent to segue into acting and modeling careers. “I grew up dancing competitively as a member of the SKIP Company Team, and will remain focused on becoming a better dancer and will pursue opportunities to improve my skills while in Los Angeles."

Dancing has taught her much in life, she said, offering her a venue to gain confidence, build her athleticism and make strong relationships.

"Dance teaches me so many things about my body and myself. I love how I get to express my emotions or mood through dance," she said. "I have been competing all around the world since I was 10 years old, and I am still pretty bummed my last competition this summer has been canceled."

To find success, Calvo will be attending classes and training at different studios in Los Angeles, she said. "I would have to get an agent in time so that I can book jobs and put myself more out there."

Attending the workshops and training studios will allow her to elevate her game and improve her caliber and style, she said.

"I will get to dance among the best of the best and meet amazing choreographers that will help me become a better dancer," she said.

While honing her dancing skills, Calvo said she will be attending college in the fall.

“ I look forward to acclimating to life in Southern California while furthering my education,” she said, adding the continued hope is to run and try out for a school or club team.

However, she reiterates her main focus will be on getting her dance career off the ground.

That single-minded tenacity is what’s made her successful in dance, her academics and as a runner for the Cougars.

She enjoyed running, she said, adding her mom once ran for the Guam National Team and the cardio improves her endurance for her first passion.

But, she’s competitive and if the opportunity arises to compete in college, she admits “it definitely would be exciting.”

As a member of the AOLG track team, Calvo was part of a small squad that enjoyed competition and focused on self improvement,

Focusing on self and team goals allowed the Cougars to find success among the larger track teams. They earned several bronze and all-island finishes. Calvo garnered silver in the long jump in 2018.

“I was looking forward to competing in all these events again as a senior,” she said. However, COVID-19 had a different path in mind for the senior. “I (still) hope to run competitively again someday.”

Q&A

Q: How did you get into sports?

A: I played volleyball since sixth gade, and really enjoyed playing 9th and 10th grade on the AOLG JV Team. My parents, older brother, and cousins motivated me to run and stay active in sports in addition to dancing.

Q: What will you miss about high school? How do you feel about heading out into the “real world”?

A: Most of all I will miss being with my life-long friends day to day. We had great times, and although the world is going through some turmoil right now, I'm still excited about traveling and experiencing new places in the future.

Q: How have sports enhanced your high school experience?

A: Sports has enhanced my high school experience by building strong relationships with both my teammates and coaches. I have learned so many things through sports and created amazing memories that I will never forget.

Q: Anybody you want to thank for your successes thus far?

A: Along with my parents and grandparents, who have supported me all my life as a student-athlete. I am also thankful for Coach Carl Cruz.

Q: What’s a quote you hope to live your life by? why?

A: "Dance like no one is watching."I feel like we should do what makes us happy in life, and not so concerned with those outside opinions, or spectators.

Q: Who has made a big impact on you?

A: My mom/coach has probably made the biggest impact in my choice to compete in track and field as I wanted to follow in her footsteps.