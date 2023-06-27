Five of Guam’s 10-member contingent had never competed internationally, yet the youngsters and a few seasoned veterans helped lead Team Micronesia to fourth place at the 4th Oceania Cup.

The Oceania Cup, a four-day meet, was held June 22-25 at Oleai Sports Complex in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

With Guam’s Joseph Green, Hugh Kent and Regine Tugade-Watson providing experience and leadership for Guam, the track and field event served as a measuring stick for the Pacific Games, which will take place in the Solomon Islands in November and December.

“I got to meet a lot of great upcoming athletes from Guam,” said Green, who has a school commitment that will keep him from competing in the Pacific Games. “Hopefully, I'll get to see them out again. I love to see people just starting out and seeing their athletic careers taking off.”

Tugade-Watson, a 25-year-old Naval officer stationed at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida, said that she is proud of what Team Micronesia, Team Guam, and she accomplished in Saipan.

“Now that Oceania is over, I’m ready to rest, refocus for Pacific Games,” she said.

Team Guam, an integral part of Team Micronesia, competed with and against other athletes throughout the region. With 80 scheduled track and field events, athletes from Australia, the islands of Melanesia, the islands of Micronesia, the islands of Polynesia and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands participated in the Oceania Cup. Guam's Oceania Cup athletes included Jan Almoite, Mason Calma, Nathan Castro, Genie Gerardo, Erica Palisoc, Keira Crystal Paz, Melody Rosario, Green, Kent, and Tugade-Watson.

Typhoon takes a toll

Despite not being able to properly train due to the devastation caused by Typhoon Mawar, Micronesia, with 163 points, placed fourth in the competition. Melanesia, with 273 points, won the meet. Polynesia, with 196 points, delivered a silver-medal performance. Australia, with 190 points, claimed bronze. Host nation CNMI ended the meet with 138 points.

“Our Guam-based athletes overcame a lot of adversity in the wake of the typhoon and it was difficult to get effective training in,” said Desmond Mandell III, Guam Track and Field Association public relations officer. “Despite these obstacles, which were coupled with the fact that it was the first international competition for many, they performed well.”

Tugade-Watson delivers gold-medal performance

When Tugade-Watson was a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, she proudly represented her school, island, and country as she broke yearslong records for the NCAA Division I powerhouse. In Saipan this past weekend, the speedy Tugade-Watson didn’t break her national record in the 100-meter sprint, but topped the podium in 12.06 seconds, 0.33 seconds faster than Melanesia’s Leoni Beu.

“It is always a great honor to represent our island on any stage,” Tugade-Watson said. “Any opportunity I have to bring pride and positive attention to our island, I feel obligated to partake.”

About a month before the Oceania Cup, Tugade-Watson, in the women's 100, in 11.85, broke the Guam national record.

“My goal was to lower that record even more, … but the weather had different plans for me,” she said. “Suffice to say, 12.06 is not bad at all for running against really strong wind.”

As some of the younger veterans and first-timers competed and gained medals and experience, some of Guam’s more seasoned athletes competed in the 2023 Oceania Masters Championship, which was held concurrently and alongside the Oceania Cup. Tugade-Watson’s big sister, Riza Tugade, a master-level athlete, competed and earned podium spots in the discus and hammer throws.

“I’ve never competed alongside my older sister, Riza, so this was a first!” said Tugade-Watson. “She was the reason I started running track in the first place. So it was an exciting experience.”

Kent keeps pace

Like Guam’s other athletes competing in the Oceania Cup, Typhoon Mawar hampered Kent's training but he still topped the podium in the 5K, unleashed a silver-medal run in the 3,000-meter and placed third in the 1,500-meter.

“Overall, I am pretty satisfied with my results from this competition,” Kent said. “Every competition I go to, it is great to see these amazing athletes from different countries, and it feels like they are on another level, completely different from us.”

The Oceania Cup began with a soft opening Thursday, with Kent beating two masters runners in the men’s 5K. Kent, in 16 minutes, 23.88 seconds, finished the welcome-to-the-meet opener nearly six minutes ahead of Team Micronesia teammate Jaedon Waay.

“I started off with a strong pace, but over time, I gradually wore off and finished tired, with a 16:23,” Kent said. “It wasn't too far off my (personal record). … Winning the race is definitely something to boast about.”

With little time to relish in his victory, Kent, on Friday, entered the oval and competed in the men’s 1,500.

Kent told The Guam Daily Post that he would have been content with a 4:30, but finished eight seconds faster. As Polynesia’s Rylie Cabalse and Melanesia’s Aquila Turalom pulled away from the pack, finishing first and second, respectively, Kent finished in 4:21.95.

“Throughout the race, I was feeling really light and kept those two in front in my vision,” Kent said. “After the initial separation, to my amazement, the gap between me and the lead pack was not widening.”

With the backs of Cabalse and Turalom within eyeshot, Kent tried to close the gap.

“I thought I could at least try and get closer, but as we entered our last lap, I was completely left behind,” he said. “Although I couldn't catch up, in the end, I was running fairly comfortably for a fast pace, with a time of 4:21, which I am more than happy with.”

With two medals to his credit, Kent saved his best effort for last.

“I think that 3K was my best race, by far,” said Kent, who, in 9:23.45, grabbed the silver medal.

“When we got to the start line, I thought I could at least try to stick with Turalom because I don't have many opportunities to try and keep a pace with such fast people,” he said.

After the first lap, Kent said that he felt comfortable holding a fast pace.

“One (kilometer) goes by and I'm still good,” he said. “Finally, on the last (kilometer) I started to get tired. But at this point, I'm confident I could keep the pace until the finish.”

With one lap remaining and Turalom a second or two ahead, Turalom pulled away from Kent.

“On the last lap, Turalom picked up the pace and I did my best to follow,” Kent said. “On the last 200-meter is finally where I had to let him go, as I was too weak to race a sprint to the finish.”

“It was a really fun race and running with Turalom definitely helped me get a faster time, so I thank him for that,” Kent added.

Not your average Joe

For Guam’s Green, who competed in the men’s 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter sprints, returning to the CNMI after competing for the University of Arizona came with a relearning curve. No longer acclimated to island weather, the NCAA D1 athlete braved the elements and posted quick times.

“An 11.15 (in the 100) wasn't too bad,” he said. “I mean, of course, I'd always like to hit a PR every time I run. That'd be the dream.”

Green, in the men's 100, placed fourth, about 0.3 seconds from making the podium. In the 200, in 22.80, he placed fifth.

The games in Saipan served as motivation for the 21-year-old Green.

“The level of competition was pretty good across all the different countries, the runners from (Papua New Guinea), from Samoa, from Australia,” Green said. “Competing against a level like that makes you realize what you need to work on in training. And for me, personally, I think I need to work on my strengthening phase a lot more.”