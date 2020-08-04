Urban Fitness Guam is at it again.

With the Go The Distance Challenge barely wrapped up and the winners still pending, island fitness guru and owner of Urban Fitness James Sardea unveiled another set of feats in preparation for the next Herculean event.

For the next month, Urban Fitness Club on Strava will be hosting a series of events that athletes can compete in virtually.

“Every week on the Urban Fitness Club on Strava, we will post different activities,” Sardea said. “It will be fun, but challenging.”

The event is free, he said, the focus is on getting fit – a competition against others and yourself.

“You will only know if you are getting fitter by gauging your workouts,” he said.

Sardea, an ultra athlete who has competed in numerous international athletic events, has been actively pushing physical fitness that embraces Vitamin D to beat COVID-19. Experts have said building a healthy immune system has been key to beating the disease that has crippled the world.

“Being healthy and strong will keep them away from sickness,” he said. “It’s important to live an active lifestyle.”

The first challenge, slated for Aug. 4-9, is a one-mile run on flat pavement, not to exceed a negative elevation of .5%, he said.

Open to everyone of all fitness levels, the advantage for this session, he said, is the coaching, training tips and motivational tricks. For the more competitive athletes, Sardea is pushing to boost interest in endurance events.

Similar to GTD, leaders will be posted weekly. Urban Fitness members will receive a prize at the end of the event.

The island, normally a haven for sports, came to a standstill and many of the region’s athletes have found themselves at a loss for competition.

To fill that void, Sardea unveiled GTD in July, a feat of 430 miles that touched on all three sports – swimming, running and biking. The event drew 400 athletes, instead of the expected 200, indicative of how much sport was missing in daily lives, Sardea said.

With the end of his July challenge, Sardea said he was missing the camaraderie and fire that comes with competition. To fill the void until October’s GTD, Sardea launched the August series.

“After the challenge was done, I realized I needed motivation to keep my fitness going,” he said. “Most likely every participant must be feeling the same way because their body is adapting to the change. So creating different challenges will inspire them to keep their fitness level up.”