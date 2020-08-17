For the second time since the novel coronavirus began spreading across the island, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and ordered all nonessential activities to shutter operations.

From March 14 to May 10, when PCOR1 was first declared and the island locked down its schools, retailers, restaurants, gyms, sports leagues and many other operations and businesses, islanders waited for the virus to slow and life to return to normal.

“After the first lockdown, that really hurt,” said James Sardea, the owner of Urban Fitness Guam. “That was super long.”

For several weeks, Guam seemed to be winning the war on COVID-19, flattening the curve, and prompting Leon Guerrero to announce PCOR3 on July 20. With the easing of social distancing guidelines and business resuming, albeit with new safety regulations and health procedures, Guam was slowly returning to normal, if not economically then at least socially.

But last week, both Leon Guerrero and Joshua Tenorio, her lieutenant governor, tested positive for COVID-19, infection levels spiked, and Guam was ordered back into PCOR1.

Guam began a two-week lockdown on Sunday.

“We don’t know how we can take it,” Sardea said. “It’s not only us, it’s the whole island. … All the businesses are dying.”

For Sardea, not knowing when the virus will disappear, if it ever does, the on-again-off-again lockdowns are becoming more than a nuisance.

Sardea asked how he can survive and grow his business if "I don’t know if there’s another lockdown after this lockdown, and another lockdown” after that one."

“‘When will this virus end?’” he asked himself.

“‘I don’t think it will ever end,’” he answered.

"We just have to find ways to work through it," he said.

“If we can find ways to work through it, get healthy, get the virus, get sick, live through it, work through it, that’s one way,” he added. “Of course, we’re worried about the elderly and the people who have underlying issues or poor health. … We have to help them out.”

This time, under PCOR1, all nonessential businesses, with some exceptions, will not be permitted to operate, public gatherings will be prohibited, public parks and beaches will be closed except for individual use, and all public and private schools will remain closed for in-person instruction.

“We did our part to make sure we kept COVID away,” Sardea said.

From checking gym members’ temperatures and making sure masks were properly worn upon entering the facility to cleaning equipment and workout spaces and adhering to strict social distancing guidelines, Sardea and staff did what was required of them to help curb the spread.

The “people who went out, socialized, partied, drank, went to bars, went to funerals” caused the spike, Sardea said.

“When it spiked up we said, ‘wow, somebody did not do their part and we’re affected.’”

The first time PCOR1 was declared and the island ceased functioning as normal, the government added weeks of quarantine and the island’s economy and its people suffered.

“They say it’s two weeks,” said Sardea, adding, “we don’t know what is going to happen next.”

After the first lockdown, Sardea’s creative juices started flowing as he looked for ways to sustain his business. Ramping up his online presence and creating the “Go The Distance” virtual challenge, a monthlong running, cycling, and swimming event that had athletes pushing themselves and competing for time, Sardea stayed a step ahead of the economic curve.

Drawing more than 400 participants, GTD inspired a range of novice to high-level athletes to venture outside, test their mettle, and shed unwanted and unhealthy weight packed on during the mandated period of social isolation.

After the event, Sardea saw a surge in gym membership as islanders were once again motivated to compete and embrace a healthy lifestyle.

With a burst of momentum, Sardea’s movement inspired the island to keep moving.

"If you stay healthy, you can survive the virus if ever you do get it,” Sardea said.

After Friday’s news briefing, for some, the momentum train had derailed and it was back to the couch and binge-watching Netflix.

“All of a sudden people were, ‘oh, shoot, we’ve got to stop again,’” Sardea recalled several members telling him.

"I keep the routine going by doing online classes, so that really helps," he said.

Tennis, no one?

Before the first PCOR1 declaration was set in action, the newly opened Guam National Tennis Center had been attracting new members and proved a safe haven for exercise and competition. Once PCOR1 hit, GNTC shut down and drafted a reopening plan. On May 17, after two months of shutdown, Guam’s first-ever national tennis center reopened. For three months, membership grew and tennis was on the upswing.

“We definitely had momentum,” said Torgun Smith, the president of the Guam National Tennis Federation. “We had more people playing tennis because it is a safe sport.

“We see a lot of studies and anecdotal evidence that tennis is one of the safest things you can do during the pandemic. It’s a sport where you’re naturally distant from your opponent and you can keep it that way.

“It’s difficult for us to be forced to be shut down.

"People are being put out of work. The staff that is working here will not be able to work. It’s frustrating," he said.

Instead of rolling back restrictions incrementally, the government opted for the more draconian level of isolation.

“I wish they had gone back to PCOR2,” Smith said. “I wish that we would have had more opportunity to scale back one by one rather than going back to PCOR1.

"It would have given more time to figure out what’s going on.”