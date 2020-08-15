For the second time since the Novel Coronavirus began spreading across the island, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and ordered all nonessential operation to shutter operations.

From March 14 to May 10, when PCOR 1 was first declared and the island locked down its schools, retailers, restaurants, gyms, sports leagues, and many other operations and businesses, islanders waited for the virus to slow and life to return to normal.

“After the first lockdown, that really hurt,” said James Sardea, the owner of Urban Fitness Guam. “That was super long.”

For several weeks, Guam seemed to be winning the war on COVID-19, flattening the curve, and prompting Leon Guerrero to announce PCOR 3 on July 20. With the easing of social distancing guidelines in place and businesses to resuming, albeit with new safety regulations and health procedures, if not economically but socially, Guam was slowly returning to normal.

But last week, both Leon Guerrero and Joshua Tenorio, her lieutenant governor, tested positive for COVID-19, infection levels spiked, and Guam was ordered back into PCOR 1.

On Sunday, 12 a.m., Guam will begin a two-week lockdown.

“We don’t know how we can take it,” Sardea said. “It’s not only us, it’s the whole island. … All the businesses are dying.”

For Sardea, not knowing when the virus will disappear, if it ever does, the on-again-off-again lockdowns are becoming a more than a nuisance.

How do I survive and grow my business if “I don’t know if there’s another lockdown after this lockdown, and another lockdown” after that one, he said.

“‘When will this virus end?’” he asked himself.

“‘I don’t think it will ever end,’” he answered.

We just have to find ways to work through it, he said.

“If we can find ways to work through it, get healthy, get the virus, get sick, live through it, work through it, that’s one way,” he added. “Of course, we’re worried about the elderly and the people who have underlying issues or poor health. … We have to help them out.”

This time, under PCOR 1, all nonessential businesses, with exceptions, will not be permitted to operate, public gatherings prohibited, public parks and beaches closed, except for individual use, and all public and private schools will remain closed for in-person instruction.

“We did our part to make sure we kept COVID away,” Sardea said.

From checking gym members’ temperatures and making sure masks were properly worn upon entering the facility to cleaning equipment and workout spaces and adhering to strict social distancing guidelines, Sardea and staff did what was required of them to help curb the spread.

The “people who went out, socialized, partied, drank, went to bars, went to funerals” caused the spike, Sardea said.

“When it spiked up we said, ‘wow, somebody did not do their part and we’re affected.’”

The first time PCOR 1 was declared and the island ceased functioning as normal, the government added weeks of quarantine and the island’s economy and its people suffered.

“They say it’s two weeks,” said Sardea, adding, “we don’t know what is going to happen next.”

After the first lockdown, Sardea’s creative juices started flowing as he looked for ways to sustain his business. Ramping up his online presence and creating the “Go The Distance” virtual challenge, a monthlong running, cycling, and swimming event that had athletes pushing themselves and competing for time, Sardea stayed a step ahead of the economic curve.

Drawing more than 400 participants, GTD inspired a range of novice to high-level athletes to venture outside, test their meddle, and shed unwanted and unhealthy weight packed on during the mandated period of social isolation.

After the event, Sardea saw a surge in gym membership as islander’s were once again motivated to compete and embrace a healthy lifestyle.

With a burst of momentum, Sardea’s movement inspired the island to keep moving.

"If you stay healthy, you can survive the virus if ever you do get it,” Sardea said.

After Friday’s news briefing, for some, the momentum-train had derailed and it was back to the couch and binge-watching on Netflix.

“All of a sudden people were, ‘oh, shoot, we’ve got to stop again,’” Sardea recalled several members telling him.

I keep the routine going by doing online classes, so that really helps, he said.