VJ Rosario, 18, is leaving Tiyan High School boys volleyball as most valuable player two years in a row.

Rosario was reigning MVP and maintained his title in his final year of school as a senior at Tiyan.

The right side hitter won back-to-back MVP awards following his school’s undefeated regular season - in which his team won 36 straight sets and went 12-0 in the season.

He helped lead Tiyan to the indoor volleyball title last year and this past season the Titans also won the beach volleyball high school title.

“First off, I would just like to say I feel honored to represent my team as MVP but I wouldn’t have gotten the title if it wasn’t for my team. Without my boys behind me throughout the season, from the pass, to the set, then a kill, I would not have been rewarded this, so thank you to my brothers,” he said. He wasn’t striving to be MVP again, but to win with his teammates.

He said the key to Tiyan playing so well is their chemistry and their consistency.

Rosario said what it means to be MVP is being a leader to the team, making sure everyone is on the same page, and driving your team to improve more and more.

He started volleyball at Luis P. Untalan Middle School when he was eighth grade. He and his friends wanted to join volleyball for fun because it was their last year in middle school.

“We continued our love for the sport and now we see each other on the opposite side of the courts,” he said.

The thing he likes the most about volleyball is that it’s a team sport where everyone plays a part on the court and has a role to fulfill.

Leaving Tiyan High, he feels honored and grateful to have had the opportunity to represent his school and allow his team to showcase what Tiyan can do.

“Honestly it feels great to win both titles especially in our senior year. I just hope we leave a legacy for the upcoming Titans,” he said.

Rosario is a versatile volleyball player - able to play both inside and outside. What he likes about beach volleyball is that it’s played with a pair and if you’re comfortable with your partner then it’s smooth sailing. He thanked his partner Xander Duenas for the great beach volleyball season.

He likes indoor volleyball because he has more people on the court to pick him up if he isn’t performing well. He said the energy from indoor volleyball is also very exhilarating.

He hopes to continue playing volleyball for a college in the future, but if not then he’ll be joining the U.S. Air Force.

Rosario encouraged anyone wanting to play volleyball to enjoy the process.

“Keep working hard if you’re trying to exceed in volleyball. Do not give up, even though you think you’re not getting it, still keep practicing because you will not master it overnight,” he said.