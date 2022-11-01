Cynthia Dimapan, formerly Cynthia San Nicolas, has volleyball in her blood. Daughter of longtime volleyball coach Fred San Nicolas, Dimapan has taken her coaching talents to South Carolina where, last week, she led her team to the state championship title.

Dimapan started coaching on Guam as an assistant coach at Notre Dame High School, according to a news release from Dimapan. She also coached at L.P. Untalan Middle School, during which the Wildcats clinched back-to-back championships.

Dimapan previously coached in Texas and is now in South Carolina.

Under Dimapan’s direction, the Cardinal Newman School Cardinals swept their rivals, the Porter-Gaud Cyclones, in a satisfying 3-0 win to claim the coveted spot as 2022 South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) 4A State Volleyball champions on Oct. 25. This is Dimapan’s second state title in three years.

Just as volleyball was part of her family life growing up, volleyball continues to be a family affair for Dimapan. She coaches alongside her husband Glen and their son Matthew. Her son is a 17U setter and has played for 352 Elite in Florida, according to Dimapan. Her son now plays for Winter Park, another club in Florida and plans to play volleyball in college. When she was growing up in Guam, Dimapan played for John F. Kennedy High School and the ISA Volleyball Club, according to the SC Midlands Volleyball Club website.

Dimapan also is the director of SC Midlands Volleyball Club, notable for being among the largest volleyball clubs in South Carolina, according to Dimapan.

While on Guam, Dimapan earned a full academic scholarship to the University of Guam and also competed in the South Pacific Games in 1999 as part of the Guam National Team, according to the SC Midlands website. As a player on Guam, she was able to travel to tournaments in Hawaii, Japan and California, as well.

Under Dimapan, the Cardinal Newman School earned the 2019 state championship runner-up title, then went on to claim the championship title in 2020.

Cardinal Newman rivals Porter-Gaud previously amassed 10 state championships since 2010. The Cardinals have appeared in the SCISA volleyball state championship finals four times in a row, including this year, according to Dimapan.

Championship game

The championship match was held at the University of South Carolina Volleyball Center. Erin Allert had nine kills and three aces. Christiana Greene had 13 kills. Victoria Harris had 13 digs and two aces. Anna Logan Gillens led the Cardinals with 14 kills, according to The State, a newspaper in South Carolina.

Dimapan told The State at the game, “We knew if we wanted to win it, we had to go out and crush it and not let them have a chance to get into the game.”

Cardinal Newman capped the year with 47 victories. It’s the program’s highest mark in the past four years, according to The State. Among those wins are two triumphs over the No. 1 ranked public school in their jurisdiction, according to Dimapan.

The Cardinal Newman starting players under Dimapan have also committed to colleges. Gillens will play Division I volleyball with the University of Delaware. Gillens is the SCISA Region 1 Player of the Year this year, a title Gillens also earned in 2020. Allert committed to U.S. Military Academy. Harris committed to the University of South Carolina and was the 2021 SCISA Region 1 Player of the Year.