There are no three words in the English language scarier to hear from your doctor than: you have cancer.

“It's an ugly thing to hear of anyone having this ailment,” said longtime volleyball coach Mike Nauta, a 43-year-old from Inalåhan. “It’s even uglier when the news hits you.”

But on March 2, Dr. Jerry Castro, an ear, nose and throat specialist, delivered those exact words to Nauta.

“I was just at home in Talo'fo'fo' when Dr. Castro called me on my cell and said, ‘We need to talk. I have some news for you,'” said Nauta, recalling the day when he first learned he had cancer.

From early- to mid-February, everything in Nauta’s life was status quo. He spent his days coaching volleyball, which he has done so for nearly two decades, and life was normal. Then one day, without warning, he noticed a small lump on his neck. Having coached and counseled hundreds of athletes throughout the years, instructing them not to worry about every small ache and pain, he didn’t think too much of it and, later that evening, went to bed. But what started out as a peaceful night’s sleep, quickly turned into a nightmare.

“I initially thought a bump in my neck was a simple infection from a flu-like symptom, until one night a stabbing pain got me wanting to go to the ER,” Nauta said.

Later that day, Castro performed tests, ordered a CT scan and conducted a biopsy. The results of the biopsy were returned the following week and that’s when Nauta learned the truth about the mass and the excruciating pain. The test came back positive for nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a serious form of cancer that, if not diagnosed quickly and treated, can quickly spread to other parts of the body. And if that happens, the prognosis has the tendency of becoming rather bleak.

Nauta, accustomed to pacing tempo and pushing others to perform, said that hearing he had cancer hit him hard.

“I’m the one who is used to pushing everyone to not give up and always strive for positive outcomes,” he said. “I'm the one who usually supports the fight, the cause, the reason. So when I found out, it was a huge reality check as the tables reversed.”

Without insurance, which hasn’t and won’t kick in until a few months from now, Nauta contemplated not combating the disease and leaving the outcome up to God’s will.

“Initially, I didn't want to tell anyone or say anything,” he said. “I was going to let the natural fight in me and faith handle it and just go with the flow.”

Later, he convinced himself that a strong offense was the best line of defense.

“You know it isn't me if I didn't say: It isn't what you do at that moment when bad things happen or when you get defeated, it’s how we respond that will determine the outcome,” Nauta said. “I can't be the guy that emphasizes hard work and to never give up and not do it myself.”

After listening to Castro’s recommendations and conducting his own research, Nauta and his wife drew up a game plan and left for Colorado. He had recently landed a job in Denver as a ramp service employee with United Airlines and learned that he could receive world-class health care from the University of Colorado.

“UC Health is one of the top hospitals in the U.S. … I can fight this battle while doing my very best at work,” said Nauta, adding, “Dr. Antonio Jimeno at UC Health and the oncology team has given me a very optimistic outlook in terms of beating this ugly opponent.”

Nauta said that he will begin chemotherapy Saturday, then, shortly after, radiation. After a regimen of chemotherapy and radiation and a battery of tests, Jimeno will be able to assess the treatment’s affectivity and see if another approach will be necessary to eradicate the disease.

“The team is trying to avoid having to do any type of surgery, so, hoping with chemo and radiation, things will turn for the best,” Nauta said.

Facing what could be a long, arduous battle, the medical bills have already begun to pile up.

He is “just doing this with the support, love, and help from family and friends,” said Nauta, pleading for more love, prayers, and financial support.

“The best way to win this battle is through prayers, love, and support from those all around you,” he said. “I know I'm just one of many who have to fight the fight, but we all have to stay strong, have faith, and always love. Currently, I do (have) and will appreciate all the help as costs are coming out of pocket and any help is humbly appreciated.”

Nauta told The Guam Daily Post that he is in good spirits and is ready to fight the disease.

“I have a whole team behind me,” he said.

Along with a team of some of the world’s best doctors, Nauta is thankful to have his wife by his side.

“I can't say enough about my wife who has been a backbone since we found out the news,” he said. “My wife keeps me grounded and at ease and has done so, patiently, knowing I'm going through all this.”