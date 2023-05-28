Typhoon Mawar led to the cancellation of the first week of International Tennis Federation J60 Dededo tournament action, but week two qualification rounds will start Sunday at the Guam National Tennis Center in Harmon.

The tennis center is hosting the island’s and region’s top boys and girls tennis players competing for world rankings and precious points.

The tournament, with separate boys and girls singles and doubles draws, includes athletes from Guam, Australia, China, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, French Polynesia, Britain, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Taipei, Thailand and Vietnam.

Guam’s participants in the tournament are Andy Cajigan, Fremont Gibson, Anthony Gregoire, Jonny Jackson, Leila Mercado, Sydney Packbier, Arjan Sachdej and Aarman Sachdev.

Despite many challenges, such as logistics, the absence of utilities and long lines at essential stores, the volunteerism effort has made it possible for the tournament to proceed.

Torgun Smith said that the tennis center had some damage but not anything significant. The facility had to upgrade from storm-preparedness to match-readiness in less than a day.

“It was a massive undertaking just to get the windscreens back up on 11 courts,” Smith said. “We were able to get all of the windscreens and nets and canopies back up thanks to some of the visiting teams. A lot of our kids and volunteers came out and helped.”

Without mentioning everybody who helped by name, for which there were many volunteers, Smith said Tara Steffy Perez and head referee Scott Ray went above and beyond.

“The visiting officials from Australia and New Zealand were there from early to late, getting the courts put back together, swept and ready for play,” Smith said. “Scott Ray, he’s the referee, he’s been doing a phenomenal job with communications to help get the kids transported to the store to get some food. Tara Steffy Perez has been a big help to help get things organized. I can’t name them all. It’s unbelievable. It got put back together so quickly. The players and coaches and everybody have been very understanding and resilient, keeping practice going.”

“We’re back, ready to go,” he said.

Gregoire, a standout tennis player at Harvest Christian Academy and the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam reigning doubles champion, despite the challenges brought on by Typhoon Mawar, feels he is as prepared as he can be for the competition.

“Training has been a lot tougher now as some of the courts have been damaged and, as many of us do not have power or access to water, showering is difficult. Therefore, it is hard to meet up for practice,” Gregoire said.

With dozens of players having arrived internationally, participation in only the second week of a two-week tournament was not what they had hoped for, but there’s no fighting Mother Nature.

“I have practiced with other kids from off island and I get the general feeling that there is a little sadness that the first week of the tournament has been canceled as many have traveled and spent a lot of money for the tournament,” Gregoire said. “It was just unexpected to come play a tournament and having a catastrophic event take place. However, I am sure many are thankful of their safety, first and foremost.”

While Guam’s youngsters were already on island and ready to compete, those who arrived internationally or expected to arrive were met with a canceled tournament or the announcement that A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority had been ordered closed for incoming and outgoing flights until Tuesday, May 30.

“I know there are players that are going to have to withdraw because they couldn’t get here,” Smith said. “We’re going to have to go with the players we have here from week one.”