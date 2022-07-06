Emily Walton will be trading her Harvest Christian Academy uniform and suiting up for the Bob Jones University Bruins soccer team this coming fall. In a small ceremony in front of her family and coaches, the 2022 graduate recently committed to the South Carolina school, where she plans to pursue a major in health sciences with a minor in coaching.

Walton, a key member of the Guam National Team soccer team, will bring her experience and training with her, looking to make an impact on another successful season at Bob Jones.

“The Guam National Program set me up to play intercollegiate soccer by investing in every aspect of my game: technical, physical, and mental,” Walton said. “Through the high-level coaching on the pitch and in the gym, I was pushed to become a better athlete, a better student of the game, and really to fall in love with playing soccer again.”

Playing professionally always is an end goal, she said. However, right now, she is eager to compete with the Bruins and their championship squad while making connections stateside.

“I hope to come back to Guam and continue to play with the Women’s National Team in the future,” Walton said.

The Bruins are coming off of a record-breaking 2021 season according to the university’s athletics website. The team finished with an 18-4-1 record overall ending the regular season without a loss in 17 straight matches. In regionals, the team went 1-1 and received an at-large bid to compete at the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division I National Tournament in Kissimmee, Florida. The team was seeded No. 4 in its fairy-tale run, but bowed out of the tournament in pool play, the university’s website states.

Bob Jones University competes in Division II of the NCCAA. In 2020, the college was granted provisional membership in Division III of the NCAA, which entails a three-year evaluation and review period. During the three-year period, the university is not able to compete in any post-season NCAA tournaments, the university website states.

“Since coming into the Guam U20 Women’s National Program, Emily continues to show her confidence and passion for the game with the desire to improve,” said Ross Awa, former head coach of the Guam U20 Women’s National Team and incoming head coach of the Masakåda, the Guam Women’s National Team. “Emily had an opportunity to play with the team during an identification camp last summer and has shown emotional stability. Her team will gain a player who will not be influenced by external factors, someone who has control of herself without letting situations in the game affect her play.

“Emily will gain a lot of new experiences at Bob Jones University, which she will be able to share and help others within our women’s program when she comes back during breaks,” Awa added.

Walton selected Bob Jones University because of its Christian values, upstanding academics and athletic program, she said. She also has family in Greenville, namely, her sister, two aunts and her grandfather.

Walton was recently featured by Bob Jones University as part of its 2022 women’s soccer recruit class. The feature described Walton as, “a strong finisher, (Walton) has quickness, pace, technique, and will be a good asset to the women’s soccer program.”

Walton plans to head to Greenville the first week of August in time for preseason matches against North Greenville University on Aug. 19, followed by a match against NCAA Division I’s Durham University on Aug. 30. The team plays its first regular-season match on Sept. 2 against North Carolina’s Wesleyan College and the following day against Meredith College, both in Raleigh, NC.

The team’s first home match of the season will be played on Sept. 6 against Pfeiffer University. The full schedule is available online at the BJU Bruins website.

Emily Walton is the youngest daughter of Gary and Faith Walton and has four older siblings: Matt, Amanda, Ty, and Kara.