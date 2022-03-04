For the past four years, the St. Paul’s Christian School Warriors and Father Duenas Memorial School Friars basketball teams have played each other in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship game.

The Friars entered Wednesday night’s finale with two consecutive titles, but that didn’t deter an eager St. Paul’s squad, who dropped the Friars 55-45 in overtime in front of a small, pandemic-regulated crowd at University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

"It feels great to win this on my senior season and I really want to thank my family, friends and everyone else for supporting all of us,” said St. Paul’s Josiah Quintanilla.

“The future is looking bright for us,” he added.

St. Paul’s EJ Cruz and Quintanilla each scored six points in the third quarter, increasing the lead to 37-29. With an eight point lead in hand, the Warriors slowed down their offense and tried using the clock to their advantage. But in the fourth quarter, the patient Friars chipped away at the lead.

With 14 minutes remaining in regulation, the Friars tied the Warriors - a 3-pointer each from Russell Maratita and Kaine Santos knotting the affair.

Cruz, with a chance at a game-winning buzzer-beater, launched a shot that went in the cylinder and popped out.

Sanchez shines in OT

In overtime, St. Paul’s Xander Sanchez took over on both ends of the court, leading the Warriors on a 6-0 run and shutting down the Friars’ offense.

Cruz, whose strong play also elevated St. Paul's, feels fortunate to have won the title, especially since the Warriors were not playing their best.

“To be completely honest, they (FD) were playing their best basketball and we weren’t playing our best at all,” Cruz said.

St. Paul's Jacob Miranda, who finished with a game-high four steals and seven rebounds, appreciated his team’s overtime performance.

“Going into overtime, we wanted to show how we really play,” he said. “We didn’t play like we usually did in the regular season, during those first four quarters.”

Cruz, a senior, with 17 points, led all scorers. Quintanilla contributed 15 points and five rebounds.

St. Paul’s Rui Ventura, the lone double-double boy, stepped up with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

For the Friars, Noah Tenorio scored six points and secured a game-high 12 rebounds. Leading the maroon-and-gold’s offense, Kaine Santos, Jaden Santos and Maratita scored seven points apiece.